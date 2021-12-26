Casalmaggiore, Piccinelli: “Gym: monument or service?”

Gyms. Does Casalmaggiore need a sports hall or does it need more widespread structures suitable for school needs? The advisor of Vivace & Sostenibile asks Annamaria Piccinelli.

“At the start – writes – state funding for school gyms. In Casalmaggiore there are four out of six schools that do not have a gym in their building: Primaria Marconi, Primarie Diotti di Vicobellignano and Vicomoscano and the IeFP Santa chiara, for a total of more than a thousand children. Apart from the Primary Marconi which has the Baslenga center a few steps away, the other two Primaries, to do an hour of movement, have to take the minibus. The thing to note is that after the construction of the building, the situation for the schools will remain substantially unchanged, perhaps a few less acrobatics in the hourly joints, but they will continue to move and frequent environments also used by many other people with the consequent precautions. Instead, let’s try to think what another completely different scenario could be.

The PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) has launched calls for the construction of school gyms to join by February 28, even with more requests. The tenders must obviously be won, but it is reasonable to believe that we would have had a good chance. We also think that, instead of the building, they had opted for a gym approved for basketball and with 150 spectators (thinking about agreements with Viadana).

Now I would like to compare these two scenarios: single building or widespread gyms. In the second case we would have cemented less overall (each school gym is 200 square meters and the basketball gym less than 1000 square meters), because we would not have needed parking. Each school would have its own space that would have avoided constant movement of minibuses and would have allowed spare compartments after the distances made the existing environments insufficient, for example for dormitories. With the second solution we would have safeguarded one of the most beautiful and evocative points of our landscape. Finally, in the second scenario we would have spent a quarter of public money and half of the municipal money provided for the building alone.

In the worst case scenario, that is to no longer come across other funding (very remote), we could say that with the same amount used by the Municipality for the building, we could have had widespread services, truly child-friendly, of school organization and without transfers. by minibus, a new basketball gym inserted in a suitable complex such as the Baslenga sports center and the preservation of the landscape.

In the first scenario, however, that of the building, I still do not see a policy aimed at the interest of most, but a great monument to Mayor Bongiovanni and a source of pride for the sports club that will manage it. Mind you, they are not today’s practices, indeed they are as old as the world and every mayor has pursued them. Legitimate choices, but, in my view, yet another demonstration of how different policies would lead to very different results. In any case, I registered the request to the Administration to evaluate participation in the announcement, at least for one of the two schools outside Casalmaggiore ”.

