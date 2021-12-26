Health

Casalmaggiore, Piccinelli: “Gym: monument or service?”

Gyms. Does Casalmaggiore need a sports hall or does it need more widespread structures suitable for school needs? The advisor of Vivace & Sostenibile asks Annamaria Piccinelli.

At the start – writes – state funding for school gyms. In Casalmaggiore there are four out of six schools that do not have a gym in their building: Primaria Marconi, Primarie Diotti di Vicobellignano and Vicomoscano and the IeFP Santa chiara, for a total of more than a thousand children. Apart from the Primary Marconi which has the Baslenga center a few steps away, the other two Primaries, to do an hour of movement, have to take the minibus. The thing to note is that after the construction of the building, the situation for the schools will remain substantially unchanged, perhaps a few less acrobatics in the hourly joints, but they will continue to move and frequent environments also used by many other people with the consequent precautions. Instead, let’s try to think what another completely different scenario could be.

The PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) has launched calls for the construction of school gyms to join by February 28, even with more requests. The tenders must obviously be won, but it is reasonable to believe that we would have had a good chance. We also think that, instead of the building, they had opted for a gym approved for basketball and with 150 spectators (thinking about agreements with Viadana).

