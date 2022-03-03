Casals case provokes a “match” between Gabi Desangles, Hony Estrella and Zoila Luna

The case of lawyer and communicator Pedro Casals, who was attacked by a woman, has caused a “match” between communicators Zoila Luna, Gabi Desangles and Hony Estrella.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, the video went viral in which a woman is seen beating Casals while they were in a vehicle on a street in Santo Domingo and Internet users immediately shared another clip from last Monday, where the members of “Esto no es radio”, Desangles and Estrella joking with the lawyer, who attended the program with a red eye.

“Violence is unacceptable, and the fact of being a woman is not a license to attack a man. Making fun of a colleague who is the victim of physical aggression is also a manifestation of violence. We await the apology of both communicators”, was the tweet shared by the veteran communicator Zoila Luna on Tuesday night.

Hony and Gabi reacted to thisclarifying that at the time of joking with Casals, they were not aware of the aggression and Desangles said that he hopes that Zoila Luna publicly apologizes to them for thinking otherwise.

Hony Estrella explained that Casals arrived last Monday with a black eye and in response, the communicator pointed out that it was “an allergy.” And after questioning over and over again they began to laugh, commenting that it was a “blow that the woman gave him”, but they never came to think that this was actually what the lawyer was going through.

“I don’t know in what head it fits that we as comrades were going to make fun of an attack… everyone here found out about the situation at the same time as you, so it is impossible that we here are making fun of an issue of violence”, Hony said somewhat annoyed.

Likewise, Gabi Desagles expressed her solidarity and her concerns with the subject and included that Casal is a person she greatly admires and for Gabi the most painful thing is that in addition to going through such a situation, she has to live it in public.

However, Luna said she has no problem apologizing if they’ve been offended, but “violence is not a game.”

“I have no qualms about presenting my apologies to the young communicators @honyestrella and @GabiDesangles. If both of you felt offended by my comment, I’m sorry. I still think that violence is neither a game nor is it a question of one or the other gender, ”she stated on Twitter.

In social networks the topic has aroused many comments between those who condemn the action and those who think it is “sound” or a social experiment.

Different figures have spoken on the subject, but it is not yet known if the communicator will proceed by legal means.

Likewise, his ex-wife Laury Mora clarified that she is not the woman who attacks the lawyer and regretted the situation.

“I am very sorry for the situation that my ex-husband @casalsbate is going through, at no time do I clarify that I would never be involved in something like this and that the person who appears in the video IS NOT ME, I do not agree with the VIOLENCE! I expect respect, I only wish him the best!” she wrote on Twitter.