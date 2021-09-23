Casalserugo, environmental protection also passes through separate waste collection

The last week of August, in Casalserugo, was dedicated to environmental protection.

The Municipality of Casalserugo and Acegas-Aps-Amga have launched the initiative that involved the positioning of a mobile collection center, to counter the phenomenon of the abandonment of bulky waste in the municipal area, in the parking lot of Via Papa Giovanni XXIII .

Casalserugo, the next appointment for environmental protection

In a few months, on Saturday 13 November, again from 9 to 13, in the space in front of the church in the hamlet of Ronchi Nuova, the same project will continue, under the banner of ecology. In relation to this, the mayor of Casalserugo, Matteo Sniper, considered: “It’s nice when the initiatives have a consensus that goes beyond expectations. The ecological Saturday was a great success. To avoid disruption to traffic, the next collection in Casalserugo will be done at the sports center in via Colombo “, proving satisfied with the response of the community to the first green Saturday. Specifically for mobile collection: furniture, large and small WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), mattresses and neon, are just some of the types of waste that citizens will be able to give, as well as in the collection center in via Guido Rossa in Ponte San Nicolò, on ecological Saturdays.

An initiative to combat the abandonment of waste

The initiative aims to be close to needs of citizens, and to counteract the phenomenon of the abandonment of bulky waste in the municipal area. Also on the next day, citizens will find AcegasApsAmga operators who will assist them in the delivery of those types of waste that cannot be disposed of in the containers dedicated to separate collection, such as furniture, appliances, hazardous waste, batteries, and more.

The area

The area will be set up with four roll-off containers, one for wood, one for bulky items, one for WEEE and the mobile ecological station called Ecoself. Ecoself is the bin designed to deliver waste in “do-it-yourself” mode, has a greater delivery capacity than a traditional bin and is able to simultaneously receive different types of waste, for example, car batteries, food oil, cells and batteries, low consumption lamps and contaminated containers, which will thus be destined for recovery, recycling and controlled disposal. In line with the directives to combat Covid19, access to the mobile collection center will be regulated by operators, allowing entry to a maximum of two users at a time, only wearing masks, maintaining an interpersonal distance of at least one meter between present.

Eva Franceschini