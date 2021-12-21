Casarin on CorSera: “Palomino in active offside, Giroud forced inactivity”

The former referee Paolo Casarin, on the columns of Corriere della Sera, analyzed the most intricate cases of the week after the many controversies. These are some excerpts from what he wrote: “Football had a need […] of the offside rule. He drew from it the wisdom and limits to guide the disordered physicality of the twenty-two […]. […] it is legitimate to say that football was born as a school of fair play. Offside is a word of military origin, it is equivalent to ‘out of one’s own department’. When a soldier is no longer in force, he loses all rights. As in football when a player is out of the game he loses the right to receive the ball or to participate in the game. […] offside is the only rule that forces players to move reasonably and collectively. It also obliges all of us fans to evaluate and demand fair regulatory applications in order to think of football as an intelligent, fair and creative movement. Having said that, in Atalanta-Roma Palomino’s position was active offside, while in Milan-Napoli Giroud, finished without fouls under Juan Jesus, was forced to inactivity. Football can remain an example of loyalty. Also today”.