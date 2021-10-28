Case Baldwin, Cage wanted to get Rust’s gunsmith fired from her movie

Elements continue to arrive to enrich the case Baldwin, already in itself already really disturbing. As you know by now, the actor inadvertently fired real shots with the prop gun, killing Halyna Hatchins, the cinematographer of the film he was working on, Rust. Investigations are therefore trying to understand how it was possible that such a tragedy happened. To end up in the eye of the storm was mainly Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the firearms officer of the film.

The young woman was in her second experience after working on the film The Old Way with Nicolas Cage. New rumors reported by The Wrap reveal how even in that case everything was not so smooth that the actor would have asked for the dismissal of Gutierrez-Reed. Stu Brumbaugh in fact, the film’s chief executive, said that Gutierrez had upset both Cage and other crew members as she did not follow basic weapon safety protocols before announcing their arrival and use on set.

Cage he was especially furious after the second time in 3 days where Gutierrez-Reed tested a gun near everyone else unexpectedly

Make an announcement, you just blew my f *** out eardrums! – the actor would have shouted.

A key point in the statement states how Cage wasn’t the only one who was frustrated. Apparently the assistant director also wanted the young gunsmith to leave, as she felt she was wrong. A manufacturer of The Old Way denies any such reports by saying that the reports of Gutierrez-Reed on that set have been blown out of proportion.

However this tale reported by The Wrap coincides fairly with what was reported days ago by some members of the crew of The Old Way, again investigating the Baldwin case, and of what was declared by the same Gutierrez-Reed who said she didn’t feel ready for that role (we talked about it here).

