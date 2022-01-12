News

Case between SEC and Ripple: the similarities with the Fife case

There SEC compared the cause with Ripple to the one with such John M. Fife, by sending to the New York court a brief in which he compares the judicial events. In that case, Fife’s defense arguments were rejected.

Case SEC vs Ripple: the similarities with Fife

Second what the SEC writes, John M. Fife’s case involves five of his subsidiaries whose business was centered on the purchase of banknotes convertible into “penny stocks”, which in turn are then converted into shares sold at a discounted price compared to the market value. This way they would obtained profits of 61 million dollars.

This business also came under the SEC’s sights for unauthorized sale of securities, the same accusation leveled at Ripple. The lawsuit started in September 2020, before that of XRP which instead is dated December 2020.

The defense of Fife was similar: from the SEC never got any notice (fair notice) that their conduct was wrong and violated the law. The judge, however, rejected this thesis.

Could the same happen with Ripple?

The lawyer’s opinion

Second Jeremy Hogan, lawyer expert in the matter who is following the Ripple case, the two events are different because the defense of Fife was all about the issue of fair notice, that is, on the failure to notify the illegal behavior.

In the case of Ripple, it is the SEC that is trying to overhaul the concept of fair notice. In each casor evidence will have to arrive on which the judges will base their ruling. For Hogan the cases are similar but different.

XRP price
The price of XRP has not suffered particular drops after the latest news on the lawsuit with the SEC.

The price of XRP

XRP was not particularly affected by this news. In recent days it has experienced a decline like the whole crypto market. Its price has fluctuated over the past week from 84 cents to 72 US cents.

Today, XRP travels just above par and is listed at $ 0.74.

Brad Garlinghouse’s opinion

Despite the lawsuit with the SEC, for the CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse the 2021 has been the best year for the XRP ecosystem:

There remains the problem of having to give answers to a growing sector. But the regulatory uncertainty, according to Garlinghouse, as well as the aggression displayed by the SEC chairman Gary Gensler, they are already pushing numerous crypto companies outside the United States.

His wish is that Congress understands that action is needed now and give answers to the industry.

But the SEC’s new move with respect to Ripple seems to go in a completely different direction.



