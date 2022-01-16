Case Britney Spears, her father Jamie “free” – Shows

The “case” Britney Spears. Jamie Spears, father of the American singer, has filed a petition asking for the end of his daughter’s guardianship who for 13 years saw him in the role of super viewer of his life choices and his finances. In the papers he filed yesterday in the Los Angeles court, Jamie wrote that his daughter “is entitled to this court to seriously consider whether this protection is no longer needed.”

Britney Spears, 39, has tried to remove him from the role of guardian twice in the past two years, describing thethe parent and their relationship as “abusive” and refusing to perform under his management. “Recent events relating to this guardianship have questioned whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for the institution of a guardianship,” reads the document submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court. Spears’ will to reclaim his life gave rise to a broad support movement called #freebritney

“Ms. Spears has told this court that she intends to regain control of her life without the safety barriers of a guardianship,” reads the petition, which emphasizes the fact that Britney has expressed a desire to supervise her own. medical and financial care. “As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter – the document continues – If Mrs. Spears wants to end guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears he believes he should have this chance. “







