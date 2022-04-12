Case Closed: this is how Dr. Polo celebrated her 63rd birthday

Ana Maria Polo Gonzalez is the Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, better known as Doctor Polo. It is that from his doctorate in Law, he began to host the Telemundo television program Case closedin which he solves civil, marital and all kinds of problems.

Beyond the television program, the Doctor Polo It has its own fandom since only on Instagram it almost reaches two and a half million followers. Although many do not see her on the screen, they are happy for her with her successes and worry about her when she does not have a good time, as happened a few days ago.

Recently, Ana Maria published a video along with the text: “Yesterday one of the beings that most marked my life died! Thank you Mr. Leavitt”. It is about her history teacher in elementary and high school, a “man who severely influenced her and opened her eyes to the world, to history, to the cycles of humanity.” The lawyer dedicated those words to her a few years ago when she was honored on the Telemundo stage.

Despite the sorrows of life, this April 11 the Doctor Polo She is turning 63 years old and celebrated surrounded by friends and people who love her, as she is seen daily on her social networks. “Grateful. This is how I reach 63… I love you!” It was the message that she dedicated to her millions of fans.

In addition, she shared a video where she is seen blowing out the candle on her birthday cake. The driver’s post Case closed It quickly exceeded 3,000 likes and more than 180 messages full of beautiful greetings. “Congratulations, blessed #63, may the successes continue, God grant you your most cherished wishes from your beautiful heart, my Favorite Dr. “was just one of the comments.