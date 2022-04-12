Entertainment

Case Closed: this is how Dr. Polo celebrated her 63rd birthday

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Ana Maria Polo Gonzalez is the Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, better known as Doctor Polo. It is that from his doctorate in Law, he began to host the Telemundo television program Case closedin which he solves civil, marital and all kinds of problems.

Beyond the television program, the Doctor Polo It has its own fandom since only on Instagram it almost reaches two and a half million followers. Although many do not see her on the screen, they are happy for her with her successes and worry about her when she does not have a good time, as happened a few days ago.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rosalía causes horror on Instagram for her eyebrows, while Rauw Alejandro falls in love with sexy movements

2 mins ago

The controversial love story between Elon Musk and Amber Heard

4 mins ago

Is Zendaya cheating on Tom Holland with Andrew Garfield? We take stock of the rumor!

6 mins ago

Chespirito’s old ‘joke’ causes rejection on social networks

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button