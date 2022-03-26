Case Closed: This is how Dr. Polo defended herself against the accusations against her program

In 2001, the Telemundo network began broadcasting the program Case closed. It was first called “Couples Room” as it sought to solve marital problems between the litigants. Later, his name was changed as he started solving all kinds of problems. In both cases, it was made by the production company Promofilm United States.

Anna Maria Polo She was the famous driver who carried it out for so many years. She currently has almost two and a half million followers on her Instagram account who are happy with each post. However, recently, a young Mexican woman exposed on her TikTok account that the program was not “real”.

The teenager’s name is Lia Kathe and she said that at the age of 8 she visited the program of the Doctor Polo. According to her, a person in charge of the show approached them and told them: “Right now we are going to explain how the dynamic will be, we are going to give you a script… I don’t like to say rude things, it doesn’t go with me, but they told me that for this case I had to say rudeness. And I, 8 years old, said ‘don’t stain, how am I going to do it?'”. Furthermore, she claimed that she was paid $50 for her performance.

That is why Doctor Polo He defended himself against the accusations. He had even already done it in the year 2021. “We are going to talk about this a bit, because I think it is important for the entire audience. All the conflicts that appear in ‘Case Closed’ are real, that is, in the matter the events occurred, it’s a truth,” he said.

Source: Instagram @anapolotv

And he explained the reason why it happens like this: “They are people who have had experiences similar to what is being presented, and many times part of their life is reflected there.” Because of that, pole He mentioned that many times, people do not dare to appear and have to act on their case.