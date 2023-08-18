Case Daniel Sancho | Silvia Bronchallo, empowered after meeting her son Daniel Sancho in Thailand prison: innocent

Silvia Bronchallo is already in Thailand, Daniel Sancho’s mother has already been able to speak to her son, who is currently in a Koh Samui prison, after being isolated for ten days due to Covid protocols.

,on everyone’s lips, Sylvia has been able to speak to the person closest to Bronchalo In this difficult time. This accomplice has been with Rodolfo Sancho’s former partner all the time, including visits to the prison where Daniel Sancho is.

Esther YanezCorrespondent of the program presented by Nacho Abad, has been in charge of knowing his first statement and assured thatinvestigation is not over“And That Mother Lies”completely devastated and in shock,

Rodolfo Sancho’s former right-hand man highlights the pain you must have felt during the entire journey And it makes sure that Daniel “He knows that the police are seeking the death penalty for him,

On the other hand, in the face of Silvia Broncolo’s disapproving attitude, she does not hesitate to reveal the thoughts of her fellow mother: “Sylvia doesn’t believe her son committed the murder.“. The ex-wife of Rodolfo Sánchez will remain on the island for a few more days and will visit her son in prison daily, as the journalist himself has learned.