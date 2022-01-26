Case Diasorin, the CEO of the company and the president of the San Matteo di Pavia on trial for insider trading

Eight months after the closure of the investigation, the judge for the preliminary hearing in Milan, Domenico Santoro, indicted Alessandro Venturi, president of the Policlinico San Matteo of Pavia e Carlo Rosa, CEO of the pharmaceutical multinational Diasorin for insider trading. The first hearing will be next April 14 in front of the first section of the Milan court.

Read Also Serological tests, Council of State: “The agreement between San Matteo di Pavia and Diasorin is legitimate”

According to prosecutors Giordano Baggio and Stefano Civardi, at the beginning of April 2020, a few days before the launch of a new serological test to detect the presence of antibodies in patients infected with Covid – created by Diasorin in collaboration with San Matteo – Venturi would have contacted Andrea Gambini, president of the Besta of Milan, advising him to buy Diasorin shares. In turn, Gambini would have communicated the news to Francesco Bombelli, a director of the Milanese hospital. Both Gambini and Bombelli would have bought shares of Diasorin, reselling them after the rise recorded in the following days. The same behavior – according to the accusation – would have been put in place by Rosa, CEO of Diasorin, who would have notified a friend.

Read Also Omicron, the swab arrives that can identify the mutations associated with the variant. But it will be for research purposes only

The complaints of the investigators arose from the messages found in some seized phones in September 2020 as part of the investigation into the collaboration between Diasorin and the San Matteo hospital in Pavia. A diagnostic test for Covid was created from that collaboration and the news was publicly disclosed on April 7, 2020. The three, investing in the Diasorin stock, in a few days would have earned figures ranging between 1,300 and 2,700 euros in a few days

On 2 April, in one of the chats put on record, Venturi wrote to Gambini: “The serological Diasorin is ready”. On the 3rd, Gambini wrote to Bombelli: “If you want to make the investment, the announcement will be made by 5.30 pm (…) on Monday”. Bombelli: “I already activated yesterday”. On April 7, Diasorin makes the announcement. The day after, the stock jumped on the stock market (+ 5.7%). Also in Milan, on Diasorin, a wider investigation had been opened with respect to the purchase by the Region of over half a million Diasorin tests without a tender for which the prosecutor asked to be archived last July.

“With reference to the news of the indictment of Dr. Carlo Rosa, in the context of the proceeding opened by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office in relation to the hypothesis of the crime of insider trading, Diasorin, who renews his full confidence in the work of its managing director, he is confident – a note reads – that his own will be shed strangeness in this case. In any case, it is important to emphasize that Dr. Rosa is not in any way accused of having operated illegally on the Company’s securities, neither on this nor on other occasions, and that the gain that the operation under investigation would have obtained otherwise subject, benefiting from presumed inside information received from Dr. Rosa, it would be less than 2000 euros“.