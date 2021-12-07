Case Ferrero, the daughter: “He’s out of his mind”. The accountant: “200 million in debt” | News

In the documentation held by the magistrates you can read the statements of people close to the president of Sampdoria

The interceptions on the Ferrero case. The daughter Vanessa, in a phone call with a former employee of Eleven Finance srl, Dario Lemma, speaking of his father, says: “I have not done one thing of the 16 criminal complaints I have! It doesn’t fit in the head, he’s out of his mind. I want to get out of this mess. Instead of saying ‘love sorry I put you in this situation of m …, to pay the jail, when the problems are mine not yours, forgive me beloved daughter’, so it should behave. I don’t have the money for the shopping“.

The accountant Gianluca Vidal, speaking to an interlocutor on the phone, he says: “Yesterday I was arguing with Massimo because he says’ no I have to take this money here, this one, etcetera, these and that other no because with these I want to buy back via Taramelli! I want to say, but are you stupid? It’s a house that is worth, when it is put in place it is worth four million! I said: sorry Massimo you almost make me laugh! You have 200 million in debt! You don’t know how you will get out of these. “And again, in another conversation:” That is, so much has been done m … within these companies that it is really worrying how they have been managed. ” “Ahaha! Now I understand why he is trying to take the money from Sampdoria! Ok! “, He says in another conversation with another interlocutor, speaking of the various financial transactions that are being implemented for the companies of the” Ferrero group “.