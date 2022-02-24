Case of acute severe colitis reveals Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome

A case of severe acute colitis occurred in an albino woman, which led to the diagnosis of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Computed tomography and sigmoidoscopy performed immediately after the patient’s admission to the Gastroenterology Intensive Care Unit.

A 51-year-old female albino who presented to the hospital with severe acute colitis presented with histologic findings from a biopsy showing chronic inflammation with deep ulcerations and granulomas without caseous necrosis, and to the surprise of the physicians, the clinical picture revealed an additional diagnosis of colitis. Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome (HPS).

The patient’s bleeding diathesis was corrected by platelet transfusion and the granulomatous colitis responded successfully, after a medical treatment regimen that included corticosteroids, azathioprine, and infliximab; this regimen is similar to that used in the treatment of Crohn’s Disease (CD).

Although it is not clear whether granulomatous enterocolitis associated with Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome is due to ceroid deposition or reflects the coexistence of CD and HPS, the fact that this case of HPS-related granulomatous colitis responded to the same therapeutic approach used in CD suggests that this type of colitis may be due to the genetic susceptibility of HPS patients to CD.

At two months the patient achieved a profound remission, although unfortunately, the patient, not meeting the requirements for a lung transplant due to severe malnutrition and the severity of pulmonary fibrosis, died a few months later.

This syndrome was originally documented in 1959 by two Czechoslovakian physicians, who described two adults with a triad of albinism, bleeding diathesis, and pigmented reticuloendothelial cells.

“We present the case of severe acute colitis in an albino woman, which culminated in a diagnosis of Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome. Granulomatous colitis responded dramatically to a treatment based on corticosteroids, azathioprine and infliximab, which is similar to the results observed with this regimen in the treatment of IBD”, concludes the case published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and registered in Clinique Jules Verne. , France.

Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome in Puerto Rico

Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome (HPS) is a rare autosomal recessive disorder characterized by oculocutaneous albinism, platelet storage deficiency, and systemic complications associated with ceroid deposition in the reticuloendothelial system.

Except in the northwestern quadrant of the island of Puerto Rico, where HPS affects approximately 1/1800 people and where approximately 1/22 people are carriers of the gene, this syndrome remains extremely rare in the general population, with an estimated incidence between 1/500,000 and 1/1,000,000.

HPS type 1 is the most common subtype and is associated with Puerto Rican heritage due to a founder mutation in this population, and the diagnosis of HPS can be clinically suspected and confirmed by molecular genetic analysis that allows classification into a particular HPS subtype.

The rarity of this syndrome can delay diagnosis and underlies the general ignorance of its pathology, as was the case with our patient.

The syndrome includes a deficiency in platelet storage characterized by abnormally low contents of a-granules and/or platelet granules resulting in a bleeding diathesis; this may be accompanied by normal results of routine blood tests, such as platelet count and bleeding time.

There is no specific treatment, but transfusion of even a limited number of normal platelets has been reported to alleviate the platelet dysfunction seen in HPS.

Granulomatous colitis was first described as a complication of the syndrome in 1980. Since then, many cases of inflammatory bowel disorders have been described, including colitis, enterocolitis, or perianal disease.

Access the case here.