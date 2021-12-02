Case of capital gains, the FIGC president Gravina: “No to summary trials against Juventus” | News

“Let’s leave the ordinary judiciary to work, but we will take some precautions at UEFA level”

“In the world of sport there are continually forms of degeneration that in any case must be ascertained as well as proven. I would avoid any form of summary process at this time”. This is the position of the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, commenting on the latest developments in the capital gains case which involves the Juventus and its top management, investigated by the Turin prosecutor. “We have to go back to the ordinary judiciary which certainly has more invasive tools than the world of sport”.

Gravina also revealed a novelty in the development phase: “We are studying at Uefa level, in a commission that I have the honor of chairing, to adopt some measures that will probably be included in the next national licenses”, adds Gravina.

“In recent days I have discovered many scientists, experts in sports law and economics capable of identifying solutions. But everything that can be linked to a subjective market assessment cannot be translated into an algorithm”, he added. Gravina speaking of the capital gains phenomenon. “The algorithm – added the number one of the FIGC – can help to understand but will never be shared in terms of objective evaluation. The market is the market, there is a demand and an offer, we also talk about corporations and also listed companies, imagine if we can refer to criteria that are not subjective. The issue is another, we must understand if we can adopt criteria that generate cautions and precautions to keep in mind serious and due consideration of the actual capital gains and refer to those related to financial exchanges. We are working on it “