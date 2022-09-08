Case Omsa will have reading of the sentence this Thursday

This Thursday will air the judgment of the substantive trial of the defendants of the corruption administrative in the Metropolitan Bus Office (Omsa) that triggered the murder of the lawyer and professor at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), Yuniol Ramirez Ferreraswhose body was found on the afternoon of October 12, 2017 in a river in West Santo Domingo, tied with a chain to a concrete block.

The verdict will be given by the Second Collegiate Court of the National District at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Although the crime that took the life of Ramírez Ferreras is attributed from the beginning to the corruption during the management of Manuel Rivas At Omsa, the now former official was only accused of irregularities in that institution.

At the time of depositing the formal accusation of the case by the prosecutor of the National District, Rosalba Ramos, in March 2019, in addition to Rivas, the former financial manager of that entity, Faustino Rosario Díaz, was disassociated from the death of the university professor.

Both are identified in criminal association, bribery, fraud against the State, corruption in processes of duplication of payments and in bidding processes. Rivas was president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), in West Santo Domingo, and a member of the Central Committee of that political organization. For Rivas and Rosario Díaz, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Corruption Administrative (Pepca), the entity that took on the case, asks the court for a 20-year sentence.

Argenis Contreras González worked at Omsa as Purchasing and Contracting Manager, and was Rivas’s assistant. He is accused, along with Rivas and Rosario Díaz, of trying to hide the accusations of corruption in the transport institution made by Ramírez Ferreras, who was allegedly bribed.

Against Argenis Contreras, designated as the one who shot the lawyer in the head at 3:14 pm on October 11, 2017 inside a Ford pickup, blue Ranger model, after both met on the UASD campus, the Public Ministry (MP) requested the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

José Mercado Blanco (the Great), also an Omsa employee, participated, according to the accusation, together with Contreras in the murder of the university professor.

For the Great, 20 years in prison are demanded. The same for Víctor Ravelo Campos (the Blacksmith).

For three other defendants The Public Ministry requests five years in prison for Jorge Luis Abreu (the Taxi Driver), Heidy Carolina Peña, wife of Argenis, and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez, the latter owner of one of the Omsa supply companies for association of malefactors and for the death concealment of the body of the lawyer. In 2019, the National District Prosecutor’s Office explained that Yuniol Ramírez requested information on Rivas’ management at the OMSA and when he did not receive a response, he filed an appeal with the TSA. It is then that Rivas calls Argenis, Faustino and the businessman Santana, who was left out of the file, so that they could solve that and pay whatever it was.