Case reveals feasibility of dual biological therapy in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

The information on this dual therapy is not extensive in the literature, but this case allows us to know the options that specialists can take.

To date, according to various studies, doctors may have reservations prescribing double therapy biological due to the safety factor, since there are few facts about the dual combination for concomitant psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

However, a reported case indicates among its results that, in most patients, control of the disease can be achieved with biological monotherapy and its combination with a systemic agent oral.

The patient was a 38-year-old Asian woman with a previous history of severe and generalized psoriasis since she was 12 years old and debilitating psoriatic arthritis since 19 years. The case was reported in the Department of Dermatology, attached to the University of California at San Francisco.

In the preliminary report, his history included numerous joint deformities of the hands and feet, both postulated and from outbreaks of erythrodermic psoriasis. Her psoriasis was refractory to numerous topical therapies, phototherapy, and Goeckerman therapy.

Goeckerman therapy is a regimen for the treatment of moderate plaque psoriasis to severe that uses a coal tar blend oil and artificial ultraviolet radiation.

The patient was treated with multiple combinations of double therapy biological, including ustekinumab and etanercept for 12 months, secukinumab plus etanercept for 6 months, and guselkumab plus etanercept for 15 months.

Throughout the patient’s treatment, adverse events only occurred with ustekinumab plus the etanercept combination, leading to an increased incidence of urinary tract infections and upper respiratory tract, including hospitalization for H2N1 flu, according to specialists in the case.

In the document they clarified that cyclosporine and methotrexate were discontinued due to an increase in hypertension that resulted in gastrointestinal side effects, which were described as intolerable by the patient.

“During this trial and error phase, the patient’s joint disease improved with etanercept, while his skin cleared with ustekinumab alone. Even, according to the report, after a particularly severe outbreak, the patient requested treatment with 2 biologicals simultaneously, and after discussing the risks, therapy with ustekinumab, 45 mg every 3 months, and etanercept, 50 mg weekly, was started. ”, reported the specialists.

In this particular case, it was reflected that etanercept monotherapy was unable to control his psoriasis, so the specialists resorted to secukinumab monotherapy and this showed a 90% improvement in his skin.

On the other hand, despite increasing the maintenance dose of secukinumab from 300 mg monthly to 300 mg every 2 weeks, the patient reported that her joint symptoms began to worsen.

For this reason, when the treating physicians included Etanercept at 50 mg weekly together with secukinumab in the treatment, they found an improvement in the activity of the joint disease, which in summary indicates that therapy with etanercept and monthly guselkumab for 15 months, showed no adverse effects in these patients.

discussion for the future

Based on this case report, future research should examine the potential role of bi-specific monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

“It is important to highlight that when patients do not respond to biological monotherapy or combination of a biological with an oral systemic agent, dual therapy is a possible treatment option,” they highlighted.

