Case settled, Lionel Messi will return to Barça

PSG Mercato: After more than 20 years at Barça, Lionel Messi left La Liga to sign with PSG last summer. But this adventure could be cut short.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi does not want to play at Paris SG

Arrived free this summer from Barça, Lionel Messi has a mixed record for his first season under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. With only 8 goals and 13 assists in 28 matches in all competitions, the Argentine striker may not last forever in the capital. Moreover, the Parisian management would not necessarily be against the departure of Messi, but also of Neymar, at the end of the season, according to journalist Étienne Moatti.

” The question needs to be asked. They are old players, for one, Lionel Messi, who clearly does not have an irresistible desire to play at PSG and for Neymar, his performance is still very much in decline. They have the two highest salaries in Ligue 1 and by far, huge salaries which weigh down the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain a little. So, if you have the possible possibility, even if it will be very complicated, of having a possibility of transferring them elsewhere, obviously you have to think about it”he explained on the set of TV Team. Under contract until June 30, 2023, the seven-time Ballon d’Or would consider a return to FC Barcelona or a departure for Major League Soccer.

PSG Mercato: Towards a contract termination for Messi?

After a new humiliation in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain is preparing for profound changes in its workforce during the next summer transfer window. Author of half-hearted performances and regularly under fire from critics, the Argentinian international Lionel Messi would not be particularly happy in the capital and could therefore ask for an exit voucher from the management of PSG. Referring to the ideal transfer window for Paris SG, journalist Alex de Castro announced the amicable termination between the Pulga and the Parisian club.

“I don’t know why, but I’m sure he will return to Barcelona. I sense an incredible scenario with Messi returning to Barca after terminating his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I was not happy, I can only play at FC Barcelona. I see it coming as big as a truck. I think it’s a more than likely scenario,” the Liga NOS commentator told RMC Sport in his latest YouTube video. Just one year after his arrival in Ligue 1, Messi will he already leave the ranks of PSG?

To be continued…