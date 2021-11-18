Case ‘Verstappen-Hamilton’: a previous 2019 gives hope for Mercedes – F1 Team – Formula 1

We are on the Thursday before the Qatar Grand Prix, the first in the over seventy-year history of F1, but in reality today is expected by everyone as the one that should put an end to the endless discussions arising from Sunday’s race. last at Interlagos. After disqualifications, comebacks, actual or presumed complaints, irregularities and battles on the track, the last verdict expected is that of the race marshals on the inspection right required by Mercedes for the Verstappen-Hamilton duel on lap 48. The Dutchman’s defensive maneuver, judged regular in the race, could be re-evaluated if new evidence emerges. Above all, the new ‘element’ by which to judge could be the on-board camera of Red Bull # 33, which was not available during the race.

There have been two famous and relatively recent precedents regarding the right to review that have turned into a hole in the water. The one operated by Ferrari after the 2019 Canadian GP, ​​in an attempt to return the Montreal victory to Sebastian Vettel, and that of Red Bull after this year’s Silverstone race, with which the Milton Keynes team wanted to become more the 10-second penalty already inflicted on Hamilton is heavy. Less remembered, but equally interesting in relation to the case that will be discussed today, it is however an episode dating back to 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. In that case there was no request for a review, but the race management itself changed its evaluation regarding an episode.

At the start, the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc Verstappen’s Red Bull hit turn 1, sending it off the track. The Monegasque was initially pardoned by the commissioners, but was later penalized with a five-second penalty after the race. The Dutchman himself did not like that delay in the decision, complaining to the media in his country and wondering “How hard can it be to see that it took me full?“. The dynamics in this case are totally different, but it is a precedent that could still be useful for Mercedes in the trial.