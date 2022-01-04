Caselle Airport: Ryanair shut down its engines in January due to the Omicron variant

TURIN. The Omicron variant pushes the top management of the low-cost airline Ryanair to review its flight plans to Turin. At least for the whole month of January. Last June the company announced the establishment of over 123 weekly flights and 32 routes, after years of controversy due to the lack of attractiveness of the city airport. But the Sandro Pertini airport now has to deal with Covid. Which prompted the company to heavily reduce departures throughout Italy and, in particular, from Turin. Where bookings for about ten destinations were suspended until January 31st. Turin has thus lost connections with Birmingham, Bristol and London Luton in England; with Budapest in Hungary; with Edinburgh in Scotland; with Krakow in Poland; with Lviv in Ukraine; with Malta; with Palma de Mallorca in Spain; with Paris Beauvais in France; with Tel Aviv in Israel. but also the return from Pescara to Italy.

The other cuts

The impact of the pandemic is also heavy with regard to other flights: Bari-Turin it goes from 14 to 12 weekly departures; Brindisi-Turin 7 to 4; Cagliari-Turin from 4 to 2; Turin-Charleroi from 4 to 2; Turin-Lanzarote 2 to 1; Turin – London Stansted from 10 to 5; Trapani-Turin 3 to 2.

The announcement

The reduction in bookings, dictated by the Omicron variant and by the travel restrictions imposed by European governments, “led Ryanair to reduce its programming capacity scheduled for the month of January by 33 percent,” the company declares. It is estimated a drop in turnover from 11 to 9 million euros.

The future

“No cuts have yet been decided for February or March 2022 – add from Ryanair -. The decision will be made as more scientific information becomes available on the Omicron variant, its impact on hospitalizations across Europe and travel restrictions in February and March.