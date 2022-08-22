Casemiro asks Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

Casemiro left Real Madrid for Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Despite the current difficulties of the Red Devils, the Brazilian midfielder hopes to convince his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to fight alongside him to rectify the situation.

Together, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have won four Champions League titles (including three in a row) for Real Madrid. After giving the Madrid club the long-awaited Decima in 2014, they greatly contributed to the success of the team led by Zinedine Zidane between 2016 and 2018. Reunited again on the Manchester United side this season, the Brazilian midfielder and the striker Portuguese face a completely different challenge. Before thinking about climbing to the top of Europe, the two friends will already have to help the Mancunian club regain its superb in the Premier League. And to achieve this, Casemiro knows it: he will need CR7.

“I haven’t spoken to Cristiano, said the international Auriverde during his farewell to Real on Monday. I hope he stays because he is one of the best players of all time. He is unbelievable.”

>> All the news of the transfer window live

Casemiro ‘would have left years ago’ if it was for the money

Frustrated by the non-qualification of the Red Devils in C1, Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a way out in Europe. Sent by more or less well-founded rumors to Chelsea, Bayern, Naples or Dortmund and even to OM, the five-time Golden Ball winner is still in the Manchester United squad before the reception of Liverpool during the third day of Premier this Monday.

>> The best of the Champions League is on RMC Sport

The salary received by the Portuguese, one of the biggest in the Premier League, could well be a brake for his potential suitors. At 30, Casemiro offered himself a new big challenge… and a nice contract in passing. Even if according to him, it was not the money that pushed him to leave his Spanish stronghold for England.

“If it was for that (money), I would have left years ago. The club behaved very well with me, said the Brazilian again to the press. It’s my decision. people are wrong if they think that (it’s for the money) and it shows they don’t know me. I think that’s the last thing I would do.”