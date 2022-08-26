Casemiro happy to find Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro, the new Manchester United signing, is delighted to be able to play again with his former Merengue team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro has just left Real Madrid to join Manchester United. By joining the Red Devils, the Brazilian finds two of his ex-partners with the Merengues. There is defender Raphaël Varane and also striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro’s adaptation made easy

A blur still surrounds the future of the Portuguese star. We do not yet know if she is still at the club after the end of the transfer window. Casemiro is not more advanced on the subject, but in the meantime he acts as if he will be able to play again with the fivefold Ballon d’Or. And it is a perspective that delights him to the highest degree. “We could spend all day talking about Cristiano. He is one of the best players in the history of football, he said after signing in an interview with the club website. Looking at his time at Real Madrid, I think we spent seven years together, so it’s an honor to play with these players once again (Ronaldo and Varane). »

In addition to the two players mentioned above, Casemiro will also be able to perform with one of his selection partners, Fred. Here too, he is very happy to be able to reconnect with this association. “He is a friend with whom I played in the national team for a good number of matches and years, admitted the five-time European champion. He’s a great player and that’s why he plays for Man United and Brazil. Fred has a lot of qualities (…) He is a very important player in this club and I think he will help me a lot because he is Brazilian. »