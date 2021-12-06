Casemiro: “Inter champion of Italy, it will be difficult. Tiredness? Pintus is … “

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Inter, Casemiro, Real Madrid midfielder, spoke about tomorrow’s match that will assign first place in the group: “We approach matches with seriousness and respect. Inter is a great team. We play first, calmly and respect our opponents. We know that they are the Italian champions, it will be difficult. If there is tiredness? We always talk about it, people worry. But we have a technical team and Pintus who does a great job. They know everything. It is always important to have a good pink. Valverde, Camavinga, Isco … They are all good. Kroos and Modric are a privilege. But a good team is important. Benzema? Losing him means losing the best 9 in the world, one of the best players around. But we also have Jovic and Mariano. Luka played a big game with Real Sociedad and we have to congratulate him. He doesn’t play because he has a champion like Benzema in front of him, it’s not easy. “