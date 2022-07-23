Casemiro ready to welcome a PSG star to Real Madrid
Casemiro has opened the door to the recruitment of a Paris Saint-Germain star. The Brazil international hopes the Meringue will jump at the chance if PSG were to put him on the transfer market.
Casemiro would like to do his little market at Paris Saint-Germain. Even if the Brazilian international is in no way responsible for the transfer window, he never hesitates to give his opinion. The Real Madrid sentry has commented on the situation of one of his national team-mates, Neymar Jr.
For him, his captain at the Auriverdes has no chance of leaving PSG but he would not be opposed to his coming to Real, far from it.
In an interview for Sport, the former FC Porto player joked about it. “He can play for any team in the world. If PSG don’t want it, Real Madrid want it, okay?“, chanted Casemiro to the Iberian media.
For the moment, the Meringue have no intention of looking into his case. On the other hand, there are many rumors of a desire from Paris to get rid of Neymar as soon as possible. Chelsea and Newcastle were interested but did not activate the track more than that, according to rumours. Now, any departure seems compromised.