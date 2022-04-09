Casemiro scores after a great assist from Vinicius and Real Madrid is beating Getafe!

2022-04-09

– TO THE REST! Real Madrid beat Getafe thanks to Casemiro’s goal. The whites are consolidating their lead. 45+1′ Shot by Vinicius that Soria catches. The Brazilian is giving a good match. 45′ Only one more minute is added. 44′ Valverde is also booked. The second of Madrid. 43′ And now yellow for Casemiro for claiming the referee for not whistling a supposed hand of Aleñá in the center of the field. 40′ That assistance from Vinicius is very similar to Modric’s.

39 & # 39; Great collective move by Madrid that ends in Vinicius’ boots, the Brazilian throws the center of three fingers and Casemiro appears inside the area to score 1-0 with a header. great goal 38′ GOOOOOOOOLLLLL OF THE REAAALLLL MAAAADRRIIIDDDD! 35′ Mayoral left after leaving Militao behind and Alaba had to throw himself to stop him. He swept clean and takes the applause of the Bernabéu. 32′ Vinicius sought to counter with Benzema, but the Frenchman throws the wall at him very long and the goalkeeper keeps the ball.

31′ Well, nothing happens. He cleared the defense of Madrid. 30′ Very dangerous foul by Casemiro on Aleñá. And here Getafe can surprise. The containment complains to the referee. 27 ‘ Lucas’s new center and Soria catches without problems. Benzema asked for it a little behind. 24′ Lucas’s center for Rodrygo and Getafe’s defense gets in the way when the Brazilian was already pulling the trigger. 22′ Controlled game of Madrid so far. The visit still does not generate game. twenty’ NEAR VINICIUS! Good play by the Brazilian who went into the area after removing marks, but his shot landed in the hands of the goalkeeper. The great goal that could have come out. 19 & # 39; Great shot by Fede Valverde after a center by Benzema and Soria puts his fists.

17 & # 39; Good play by Madrid that ends in a backheel from Benzema inside the area, but nobody can finish off. 15 & # 39; Finally they threw Benzema’s goal disallowed by the VAR. Rodrygo touches and Karim is offside. Real Madrid’s goal was well annulled in minute 3. 12 & # 39; Madrid is reaching attack zones without excessive difficulty. 10 ‘ Lucas rushes with a long cross pass and Damián plays well with his head so that Soria pockets. 9 & # 39; Militao tried the shot over the top and cleared Getafe with some problems. 7′ YOOOOOO! Marcelo’s shot after taking the ball from a corner kick and saves Soria. 5′ Shot by Benzema that goes over the goal. 3′ GOAL CANCELED AGAINST BENZEMA! The Frenchman was offside, but says the ball came from an opponent. Very fine play. 1 & # 39; Madrid tried the first escape through Vinicius’s band. – THE GAME STARTED AT THE BERNABÉU!

LaLiga returns to the Santiago Bernabéu. real Madrid receive today the Getafe in the match corresponding to day 31 and does so three days after the great victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Chilling photos: this is how Cristiano Ronaldo’s leg turned out The merengue team comes out with Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo, Camavinga and Rodrygo as the main novelties. Ancelotti He decided to leave players like Carvajal, Kroos and Modric on the bench, and Bale will also be waiting his turn. Confirmed lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

Getafe: David Soria; Damián, Djené, Cuenca, Mitrovic, Olivera; Maksimovic, Gonzalo Villar, Carles Aleñá; Mayoral and Enes Unal.