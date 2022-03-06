cases and screen protectors for apple smartwatch

The Apple Watch is a fairly health- and fitness-focused “smart” watch, with a sleek design that’s eye-catching yet understated, unlike your typical sports watch. In return, they are not as resistant as the latter, and the blows can be more lethal. That is why use a case and screen protector not such a bad idea.





Is there an Apple Watch more resistant than another?

Since the launch of the first model, Apple has tried to make its smartwatch with different materials, such as gold with its Apple Watch Edition or ceramic, which was available in Series 2, Series 3 and Series 5. Those that have ended up penetrating are aluminum, as it is the most economical and accessible option, and stainless steelfor those who want a more elegant touch.

Ceramic Apple Watches are more scratch-resistant than stainless steel and aluminum, as well as being lighter. This durability was paid with a price much higher than these. For its part, aluminum ones are lightweight, but have the drawback that they are more prone to paint chipping with daily use and they are not as “strong” against shocks. Regarding the stainless steel one, it is heavier, it is a more resistant material and the sapphire crystal is a point in favor, but the scratches are usually quite noticeable and can make the product ugly.

None of them are immune to accidents, so a silly hit can result in “total loss,” or tell the story of iPhones with cobwebs on both the front and back. However, this can be solved with a case and screen protector. Of course, at the cost of hiding its design.

Protective cases for Apple Watch

Urban Armor Gear Civilian





Urban Armor Gear’s “Civilian” Apple Watch case ($19.99) is designed to fit 44mm watches like a glove. The inner core is soft and the honeycomb shock absorber protects them from damage.. Meets military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6). With the raised edge, the touch screen is safe from scratches or other damage, and the digital crown and buttons are free for correct operation of the device.

Urban Armor Gear Civilian Protective Case for Apple Watch 44mm [Watch SE, Series 6 / Series 5 / Series 4, Resistente a caídas, Protección la Pantalla a través del Borde Elevado] Black/Orange

Ringke Air Sports





Available in five colors, the Ringke Air Sports protective case (10.99 euros) protects the watch from superficial scratches and absorbs impacts. Is light and thin so that it fits snugly against the device without making it too bulky. Gives access to all buttons and induction charging without removing it.

Ringke Air Sports Compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) Case and Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/SE (44mm) Case, TPU Bumper Protector – Black

RhinoShield CrashGuard NX





At just 1.9mm thin, the RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Apple Watch Case ($14.99) is available in a variety of colors and is certified military-grade protection. guarantees resistance to falls of more than 1.2 meters in height. It has a 1mm raised edge to protect the screen. It is very light, weighing approximately 4 grams.

RhinoShield Bumper Case Compatible with Apple Watch SE & Series 6 / 5 / 4 – [44mm] | CrashGuard NX – Compact Design with Technology Resistant to Impacts of more than 1.2 Meters – Navy Blue

Spigen Rugged Armor





Spigen is one of the brands of accessories for smartphones, especially covers, best known for offering solutions with good value for money. For Apple Watch it has several proposals, such as the Rugged Armor (11.99 euros). Available in four colours, it is made of Flexible TPU for quick and easy installationwith raised bezels to protect the screen.

Spigen Rugged Armor Compatible with Apple Watch Case for 44mm Series 6/SE/5/4 – Black

Spigen Thin Fit





Something that all the proposals we have seen have in common is that they have a “robust” design to protect from shocks. However, the Spigen Thin Fit (13.99 euros) has a transparent and not very bulky model that reveals its design and is designed to protect from scratches.

Spigen Thin Fit Compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Protective Case, Easy Installation Case Compatible with iWatch – Transparent

screen protectors

The Apple Watch has a screen with slight 2.5D curl at the edges. This does not present any problem in its use, it is more a matter of taste. But when it comes to applying a screen protector, it can be inconvenient.

The typical tempered glass used in smartphones does not look too good on the Apple smartwatch, but there are options to protect the screen with good results. Specifically, there is two types to consider.

Spigen UltraHybrid





We continue with Spigen and its Ultra Hybrid (10.99 euros), a case with full screen and edge protection flexible and shock-absorbent layer. Its design hardly adds bulk to the device and provides full access to all features.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Compatible with Apple Watch Case for Series 6/SE/5/4 (44mm) – Crystal Clear

LϟK Protective Case





If you have a colored Apple Watch, this protective case (10.99 euros) is available in different shades to adapt to the different models of the company’s watch. It features precise cutouts so as not to affect the touch screen of the watch and all holes pre-cut for button lines. Installs under pressure to avoid having to remove the straps first.

LϟK 2 Pack Built-in Tempered Glass Screen Protector Case for Apple Watch 44mm Series 6 5 4 SE – Ultra-Thin HD Hard PC General Protective Case Cover for iWatch 44mm – Blue

TPU Film Screen Protector





The other option is the film-type TPU screen protectors (8.49 euros), which adapts perfectly to the screen of the Apple Watch. It features a hydrophobic coating to repel oil that can be left behind by fingerprints and sweat. Have a 0.1mm thickness and the light transmittance is as high as 99%.

LK [6 Pack] Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 45MM, TPU Film HD Flexible Bubble Free Protection Apple Watch 7 Screen Protector 45MM

