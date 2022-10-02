“Cases arrive that want to look like Instagram filters”

Aesthetic medicine treatments are gaining more and more popularity among the young population. This is clear from a report by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME)which reflects that if a decade ago the Spaniards started in the same at 35 years, in 2022 it drops to 20.

The report, called Study dimensioning and socioeconomic impact of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain linked the greater demand among the younger profile to the influence of social networks. The use of networks, the possibility of using filters and the appearance of applications that allow changing the shape of the face has contributed to generating new needs in younger patientswhich in aesthetic consultations mainly demand hyaluronic acid fillers in the lips and botulinum toxin.









This new pattern is also noticed in Huelva. This is confirmed by this editorial Elisa Fernández (Doctor Elisa Fernández Clinic)who points out that he has come across requests for treatments whose final result “be your favorite social network filter”. At this point, the doctor explains to interested people that “it is an artificial image made by technology and that, therefore, it cannot be obtained.”

That is why Elisa Fernández tries to advise the younger audience and explains that it is possible to “improve the harmony and beauty of facial structures, always based on the health of the skin and never based on a technological design made by computer“. In turn, he adds that when patients are young it is essential, first of all, “to guide them in hygiene and skin care”.

The SEME report states that the pandemic shot up to 30% aesthetic touch-ups and it is that the mask exposed the upper third of the face and also created the need to improve the look. Botulinum toxin and the removal of dark circles was the star treatment in this period and in surgery, blepharoplasty, a technique to rejuvenate the eyelids.

Doctor Fernández has also warned, since the coronavirus pandemic, “a increased concern for physical appearance“. So much so, that the care of the self-appearance “It is on the rise”, above all, “because we have looked at ourselves more in the mirror by being locked up at home and through social networks”.

According to the president of SEME, Juan Antonio López, 40% of the Spanish population has used aesthetic medicine services on some occasion and of them a majority 71.8% corresponds to women while men account for 28.2%, 6% more than in the last report.

Regarding the young population, Elisa Fernández observes in Huelva a Greater interest in aesthetic treatments in women between 25 and 45 years oldwhile also seeing a drop in the age of the men concerned who, at the age of 23 or 24, are already beginning to express “their concern about their hair and wrinkles.”

In the same way, young women who have just reached the age of majority also begin to venture into aesthetic treatments, confirmed by Maria Picornell (Picornell Clinic). The doctor confirms patients “20 or 21 years old” who already show interest in it.

The hyaluronic acid on lips and cheekbones It is one of the star treatments in this sector of the population. It is, according to Picornell, a substance known to the body, “much more natural than the products that could be used in the past for the same purpose.” Permanent materials are no longer used, which, with the change in the physiognomy of people, could be altered over time, but currently the natural component used has a duration of between six months and a year, “depending on the technique , quantity or type”. Likewise, the Botulinum toxin arouses special interest for its effect on skin wrinkles.

In Spain, the number of health centers authorized by the Ministry of Health to practice aesthetic medicine amounts to 6,305, 20% more than in 2019. Since there is no specialty via MIR, to be able to practice it You must have a degree in Medicine and undergo specific postgraduate or master’s trainingwhich is already taught in 19 university institutions.

The study underlines that the supplanting of functions in the field of aesthetic medicine is still common and 15% of the patients who have gone to the consultations of the aesthetic doctors associated with SEME recognize that has suffered the consequences of the intrusion and, in fact, they come from centers where they were treated by a person not qualified for a medical act. Hence the report insists on the importance of patients always asking for their medical license number or medical degree to the professional who is treating you in order to verify whether or not you are committing a crime.

And he adds that putting it into the hands of unauthorized personnel can cause dangerous adverse reactions such as infections, skin necrosis, tissue inflammation, loss of sight or contamination from communicable diseases such as HIV or hepatitis C.