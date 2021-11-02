Cases increase, Holland reintroduces anti-covid measures – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – The Hague, 02 NOV – Holland reintroduces a series of anticovid measures due to the increase in cases. This was announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.



Among the measures announced by Rutte is the return to social distancing (one and a half meters) and the return of the obligation to wear a mask in railway stations and museums but also for university students – when they move inside the institutes – and for those who work in contact with other people, such as hairdressers. The Green Pass – until now required only in indoor restaurants – will also be mandatory to access museums and the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants. Smart working is once again recommended. “If you are not vaccinated, think again”, underlined Rutte, announcing the measures at a press conference. Between now and November 12, the Dutch government will monitor the numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care and new restrictions are not ruled out. (HANDLE).

