Cases of Covid are increasing. What is happening? The expert replies

Genoa – Why have Covid cases increased? Is there a flashback? How is the situation in Liguria? These and other questions are answered by Filippo Ansaldi, professor of Hygiene at the University of Genoa and general manager of Alisa.

How do you explain the increase in cases?

«The absolute number of cases and the incidence are not the indicators we must observe at this moment, due to the continuous change in the number of swabs that are performed and the population that is checked. The most appropriate indicators to describe the current epidemiological picture are those that monitor the impact of hospital admissions ».

Should we worry?

“No, the situation is under control. We will have to monitor the situation in the next two weeks, but I don’t think we need to worry “

Was the increase in cases expected?

“We knew that the abandonment of certain measures of social distance and the possibility of not using the mask outdoors could have had an effect on the circulation of the virus. For now we are within the expected ranges “

Will the cases increase again?

“It is possible that there is a rebound in cases and the impact on hospitals, but it should not be particularly significant”

How is the situation in Liguria?

«In Liguria we have been observing a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients since mid-January, both in Medium intensity and in Intensive Care. Today we have about a quarter of the cases we had during the peak of the fourth wave. We had an average of 86 new hospitalizations per day and now we are around 20. A slowdown in the deceleration was expected “

Is it a purely Italian phenomenon?

«It is difficult to compare different realities in terms of vaccination coverage, epidemiological picture and measures adopted. It will be important to observe the situation in the next two three weeks across Europe “

Do you think that the conclusion of the state of emergency could be postponed?

“To date, there is no assumption that can lead one to think of postponing the conclusion of the state of emergency, scheduled for March 31”.