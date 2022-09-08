Cases of monkeypox increase to twelve in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR.

Cases of monkey pox they rise to twelve in the Dominican Republic, after the Ministry of Public Health notified three new positives this Wednesday.

The cases correspond to a 28-year-old man residing in San Cristóbal, in the southeast of the country, and a 27-year-old woman who lives in the National District of the capital, who are receiving care at their homes.

Another man, of Haitian nationality, is isolated in the Ramon de Lara Military Hospital, in Santo Domingo, reported Public Health in a statement.

The evolution of another person who presents typical rashes of the disease is followed, although it could be chickenpox, which is similar to smallpox, so the results are awaited.

The Dominican Republic notified the first case of monkeypox on July 6, in a 25-year-old person who was infected in the United States.

The symptoms of the disease are similar to those of the eradicated smallpox, although somewhat milder, such as fever, headache, tiredness and chills, along with the characteristic rash.

Following the detection in Europe last May monkeypox outside endemic countries, The World Health Organization (WHO) declared this outbreak a public health emergency of international importance in July.