Cases of monkeypox on the island increase to eight

The Department of Health reported this afternoon that the number of cases of monkeypox on the island increased to eight.

The agency made it known through its Twitter account.

FIND OUT | Special Bulletin No. 3 Monkeypox in Puerto Rico. At the moment 8 cases have been confirmed for the Orthopox virus. For more details on Monkeypox go to https://t.co/HqdZFfvmXS pic.twitter.com/18pV3xK6KS — Department of Health of Puerto Rico (@desaludpr) July 17, 2022

The first case on the island was registered on June 29, while last Tuesday, July 12, the agency reported the fourth.

Monkeypox, or monkeypox, is a rare viral disease that has resurfaced since May. The virus manifests itself between days five and 13 after exposure, although it could last for 21 days. At the moment, worldwide, 5,115 cases have been reported in 51 countries. Its symptoms include fever, headache and muscle and skin rashes.

The Health Epidemiology office maintains an immediate notification line for health providers 787-404-5361. Monkeypox is considered notifiable by the Department of Health.