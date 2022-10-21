Cases of people infected with the “flesh-eating” bacteria doubled in the last year in Florida

Person affected by flesh-eating bacteria

Cases of Vibrio Vulnificus infectionsa bacterium that causes serious wound infections and gastroenteritis -which is popularly known as the flesh-eating bacteria-, have increased exponentially in the state of Florida. Experts claim that this is Another consequence left by the devastating passage of Hurricane Ian on the west coast of the peninsula, with its consequent flooding.

It was the state Department of Health itself that reported the rise in cases. So far this year, 65 cases of such infections have been confirmed, with 11 cases ending in deaths. To understand what the increase was, it should be noted that in all of 2021 there were 34 cases and 10 deaths in the state from this same disease.

But what is striking is that many of these cases occurred in recent days in Lee County, which was the one that faced the most flooding due to the hurricane. In that area alone, 29 infected and 4 deaths from this dangerous bacterium were recorded. Although health authorities did not determine exactly how many of these cases occurred after the hurricane, experts indicate that a flooded area is the ideal place for this bacteria to grow.

Flooded areas are the ideal breeding ground for this type of bacteria

“Flooding and standing water after a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as Vibrio Vulnificus.”, indicated the Lee County health department in a statement sent to the press on October 3 to urge the population to be aware of this risk. Stagnant waters -especially warm ones- are a breeding ground.

Any open wound, even a minor cut, if it comes into contact with seawater or stagnant water where the bacteria is present is potentially a huge risk. The main recommendation is avoid contact with standing water, and in case a person presents some type of infection in a wound, go to the doctor immediately. infections of Vibrio Vulnificus if they are treated in time they can be controlled, otherwise they have a high mortality rate.

The other big risk is drink contaminated water. It is common for people to have small ulcers in their stomach or esophagus, which if they come into contact with the bacteria can become infected areas that are very difficult to detect and treat.

Keep reading:

An elderly man died after having his leg and arm infected by a flesh-eating bacteria amputated.

The son of the woman who died after being infected with a carnivorous bacteria on a Florida beach spoke