Cases of precocious puberty in girls doubled during the pandemic – Medicine

In Italy, cases of precocious puberty in girls doubled during the pandemic. Stress caused by isolation and a sedentary lifestyle are among the most probable causes of the phenomenon. This is demonstrated by a study promoted by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital together with 4 other Pediatric Endocrinology Centers.

The cases of precocious or early puberty observed in the semester March-September 2020 in Italy therefore more than doubled compared to the same period in 2019, according to the observational study that also involved the pediatric endocrinology centers of the Gaslini Hospital of Genoa, of the Policlinico Federico II of Naples, of the Microcitemico Pediatric Hospital of Cagliari and of the Pediatric Clinic of Perugia Hospital. In total, 338 cases were detected against 152 the previous year, with an increase of 122%. The phenomenon mainly affected girls aged around 7. The study is published by Endocrine Connections. (HANDLE).