Cases on the rise, ahead with vaccines for the winter

The Fanpage.it interview with EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides: “Covid-19 is not yet in an endemic phase. Continue our vaccination efforts to increase collective immunity, especially with the war in Ukraine, and be clear that the pandemic is not over ”.

Interview with Stella Kyriakides European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety in the von der Leyen Commission.

“Covid-19 is not yet in an endemic phase, although many European states, including Italy, have understandably relaxed some of their anti-Covid measures. We must continue our vaccination efforts to increase collective immunity, and be clear that the pandemic is not over “. Like this Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety in the Von der Leyen Commission, in an interview with Fanpage.it took stock of the Covid situation in Europe, on the fourth dose of the vaccine and in the light of war in Ukraine, with millions of displaced people to whom Member States are offering medical help.

Commissioner Kyriakides, Covid infections are starting to rise again throughout Europe. How do you judge the decision of many member countries, including Italy, to relax security measures right now?

“After more than two years of living with the restrictions of the pandemic and with a virus that is spreading more easily but less severely in terms of symptoms for many than previous variants, I can understand that many measures have been eased. economies are exhausted by the impact of the emergency and many member states are moving into a new phase of the pandemic. And in many ways, this is perfectly understandable. However, we must be clear that COVID-19 is still with us and we are seeing a new increase in cases in the EU. In some areas there are records of infections that have never been reached before. This is mainly the result of the circulation of Omicron and its sub-variants, but also of the relaxation of measures and our behaviors To keep ourselves as safe as we have done for the past two years, we must continue to be cautious and we must

continue our vaccination efforts. “

Has Covid really become an endemic disease with Omicron? What measure can we not yet give up to avoid further spread of the virus?

“It is true that many Member States are moving into a new phase, which could be seen as a possible endemic phase of the crisis, and as you have rightly pointed out, many restrictions are being lifted. However, for the moment, all the indicators show that COVID -19 is still very much present, with numbers increasing across Europe. Clearly it is still premature to let our guard down. We must be aware that the virus and its variants could still produce large outbreaks, which we want to avoid at all costs. why primary vaccination and boosters are our best defense against the virus, along with continued attention wherever possible.

The EU vaccine strategy ensured that over 70% of the European population completed the primary vaccination course and more than half received the booster dose. However, there are still many unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated people in Europe. It is absolutely important to encourage as many citizens as possible, young and old, to undergo vaccination to better protect themselves and those around them. The more this happens, the greater ours will be collective immunity, and we may indeed reach a stage where the virus becomes potentially endemic. But we’re not there yetso our vaccination efforts must continue. “

Do you think the fourth dose of the vaccine will soon become a reality? Will European guidelines arrive as Italy had asked for?

“The spirit of solidarity and coordination has been at the heart of the EU response to the pandemic, and it is essential that this continues to move forward. When it comes to more boosters, we need to have a common and timely strategy based on scientific evidence, especially in preparation for the coming winter. People need clear and consistent guidance in this regard.

Following discussions with health ministers on COVID-19 vaccination, our specialists, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), have reviewed the latest studies and this week they released their first recommendation on when to offer a second booster dose. It can be divided into three parts.

For those over 80, a second booster should be considered, at least 4 months after the first booster. For people aged 60 to 80, Member States should make such a decision further based on the evidence of a potential decline in immunity or the emergence of new variants. In such situations, a fourth dose may also be considered for adults between the ages of 60 and 80 years of age. For those under 60, our agencies have seen no evidence of added value in offering a second booster dose. “

The pandemic is not over and we are in the midst of a war. Are displaced Ukrainians a risk for the growth of Covid cases? We have seen that Ukraine has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe …

“As you rightly pointed out, we need to focus on the fact that this war is terrible and that there are millions of people who have been literally kicked out of their homes and in need of help, including health care. I would like to point out that the biggest challenge in health conditions will not increase the number of Covid-19 cases. Instead, it will be about making sure that displaced people receive health care they need, that care can continue and that health systems, especially those in the countries bordering Ukraine, are not overwhelmed. Of course it is also vital to protect them against infectious diseases with life-saving vaccines, whether they are routine for children or against COVID-19. A very large percentage of those arriving from Ukraine are vulnerable people: women, some of them pregnant, children and the elderly. Our solidarity with them is taken for granted. For this reason, receiving the health care they need, as well as protection from communicable diseases are top priorities. Overall, the arrival of millions of people will obviously make our work on Covid vaccination even more urgent. “

In your opinion, is Europe ready to tackle other public health problems with the war in Ukraine? What will the European Commission do to manage them?

“When it comes to healthcare, our immediate priority is to make sure that those in need of urgent and specialized care can get it. To do this, we are helping to transfer patients from Member States whose hospitals are under pressure to EU Member States who are under pressure. they have generously offered beds in their hospitals. It is encouraging to hear that more and more people can continue their care in European hospitals, especially young people and children. Ten thousand beds have been readily made available by our Member States. This is true solidarity. We are also working to ensure that routine health checks and vaccinations are also offered when displaced people arrive, especially for children.

We are also making sure essential medicines are available to all who need them. In this regard, we have already secured hundreds of thousands of doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine for Ukraine and the EU Member States that need it. Of course, we cannot forget the psychological impact and trauma of war on those who fled their homeland, especially the impact on the very young. We have created a network of Ukrainian-speaking mental health professionals who are working to increase the trauma support services we can offer on the ground. We are also working with partner organizations such as the Red Cross to make sure this support reaches those who need it most. “