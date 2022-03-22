Cases up 32% in one week. Infections in the Cra, slow vaccinations

In Piacenza, new infections from Covid19 are still on the rise for the second consecutive week. This is what emerges from the weekly report published today by the Piacenza Local Health Authority: https://www.covidpiacenza.it/situazione-covid-19-a-piacenza/. The positives went from 746 to 983, an increase of 31.8%. The increase in cases is generalized: in Italy there is a + 40.7%, in Lombardy a + 45% and in Emilia-Romagna a + 39.3%. If we analyze the new positives out of 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be seen that Piacenza has a much lower incidence rate than the national average (346 compared to 824) and regional ones (532). In the last week 6,706 swabs were performed, in line with the previous week: the percentage of new positives compared to the number of tests performed rose from 11.4% to 14.7%.

CRA SITUATION – Also the situation in the Cra this week brings out an increase in infections: there are 23 new diagnoses among the guests, in addition to 10 among the operators.

QUARANTHES – The growth in positive cases obviously affects the numbers of people in isolation and quarantine, which went from 1,101 to 1,362.

USCA INTERVENTIONS – A further signal of increase comes, once again, from the Usca, the special assistance continuity units. The average daily calls increased from 28.3 to 34.1: in the last week 239 citizens requested the intervention of the teams.

ADMISSIONS – At the moment, however, there are no significant repercussions on the hospital network. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid remains at 4 cases. Hospital admissions continue to decline for now. The weekly average is 46 (it was 62 in the previous seven days). On March 20 there were 39 positive patients. The situation in intensive care is also stationary, with three cases.

VACCINATIONS – As for vaccination, stagnation in the increase in vaccination coverage is confirmed. In the past week, 2,721 administrations were made; in large part these are third doses. The percentage of vaccinated in the population over 12 vaccinated still stands at 90.2%.

At the moment bookings are also very low: just 122 people for the primary cycle, 1,604 for the booster, 181 for the fourth dose.

Given the number of requests registered in recent weeks, from 21 March the network of vaccination centers has been reorganized as follows:

– the Piacenza Arsenale hub is open from Monday to Saturday, from 11 to 18, also to facilitate the vaccination of Ukrainian refugees

– in Castel San Giovanni vaccinations are carried out in the Avis clinic in the hospital

– in Fiorenzuola at the sampling point (ex Macello).

In both locations, the appointments were organized in such a way as not to create expectations and gatherings for the citizens who have booked. Furthermore, the offices in Bettola (multipurpose room) and Bobbio (hospital) remain available, in which sessions are scheduled at regular intervals modulated on the basis of the requests received.

The website www.covidpiacenza.it indicates the sessions in which free access is possible for the over 12s and the days dedicated to the 5-11 age group. As for the Novavax vaccine, a morning of administration is scheduled for March 29th.

With reference to the IV dose, citizens with frailty, aged 12 years and over, who have already completed the primary vaccination cycle with three doses after a minimum interval of at least four months (120 days) from the additional dose, can access the administration. It is possible to book an appointment by calling 800 651 941 or by going to one of the CUP counters in the area. It will be the vaccinating physician of the Vaccination Center in the medical history phase to carry out the clinical check on the eligibility for the fourth dose to proceed with the administration.

AUSL APPEAL – “We invite citizens – is the appeal of Giuliana Bensa, interim general manager of the Piacenza Local Health Authority – not to let down their guard and to keep all the distancing measures that we are well aware of, to avoid encouraging further circulation of the virus “.