Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham in the cast of Slingshot

Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham will be the protagonists of the psychological science fiction thriller, Slingshot, from Mikael Håfström.

The film tells the story of an astronaut who struggles to keep his grip on reality during a compromised mission to Saturn’s satellite, Titan. Casey Affleck, recently appeared in Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro (2021), won theOscar in 2016 as Best Leading Actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea. We will see soon Laurence Fishburne alongside Liam Neeson in The Ice Man – The Ice Road, out December 2. Emily Beecham starred in the movie Disney starring Emma Stone, Cruella.

Mikael Håfström, director of Slingshot, he has declared:

After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I’m looking forward to the challenge of working inside a spaceship. The script cuts out some excellent characters, and as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light

The screenplay was written by R. Scott Adams And Nathan Parker. Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nickolett Barabas, Johnathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver And Joanna Plafsky they will be the executive producers of the film.

Filming of Slingshot, according to Variety, they should leave on December 1st.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.