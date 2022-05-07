Casey and Vicky White Escape: US Marshals Warn Correctional Officer May Have Changed Her Look | Univision Crime News

The US Marshals Service said Thursday that the Alabama corrections officer Vicki White, who helped dangerous inmate Casey White escape last Friday according to authorities, would have changed his physical appearance to evade the authorities.
On its website, the US Marshals released an image showing the official, who normally had blonde hair, with a dark color.
Vicky White, 56, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and has brown eyes, according to the description in the sheriff’s office report.
The agency also released photos of the inmate. CaseyWhite, 38 years old and with several tattoos. The inmate is 6 feet 9 inches tall, weighs more than 330 pounds and is armed. Police believe he has at least the officer’s 9mm pistol in his possession, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency said that Casey White, who He was serving a 75-year sentence for various crimes and is being prosecuted for murder.should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous”.
The agency also released photos of the car in which the official and the prisoner have probably traveled, a 2007 Ford Edge in Orange or Copper that Vicky White bought before the disappearance. Authorities did not release license plate information.
The agency offers up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the inmate and up to $5,000 for the arrest of the agentindicates the statement.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Thursday that the fugitives may “are hiding somewhere waiting for things to calm down”, or also “being in Texas or fleeing to Mexico”.
“Sooner or later” they will find them, Singleton confided, indicating that at the moment they are tracking the places where the vehicle may have been seen.
Investigators are also following up on leads, including reported sightings from Florida to Kentucky, Sheriff Singleton told CNN.
The couple, who are not related but share the same last name, disappeared last Friday morning when the corrections officer said she was taking Casey White from the Lauderdale County Jail to court before going for medical attention. because he felt bad, according to authorities. But the two never appeared in court and the officer did not arrive at the medical center.
An alleged two-year relationship between the official and the inmate
Vicky White, deputy director of prisons for Lauderdale County, was due to retire the day she disappeared.
Before the escape, he sold his home for $95,550, well below market value. County records put the total value of the parcel at $235,600.
He also bought guns, an AR-15 and a shotgun, and spoke on the phone with Casey White, with whom he reportedly had a relationship. a “special relationship” – as the police have called it – for two years.
The sudden disappearance of the prison official surprised both her colleagues and her relatives. With 17 years of career and always showing “exemplary behavior”, her colleagues had organized a farewell for her.
Three days after the disappearance of the officer and the prisoner, the police indicated that they had sufficient reason to suspect that the official had helped the prisoner escape, and on Wednesday they recognized that she did everything voluntarily.
Authorities also said they learned Casey White threatened his ex-girlfriend and her sister that if he got out of jail he would “kill them.” The authorities have warned their possible targets and have taken measures to protect them.
“It’s clear there was a lot of planning,” Lauderdale County Attorney Chris Connolly said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.”