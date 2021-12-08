Casey Stoner comments on movie stunts with motorcycles

From Scarlett Johansson/ Black Widow, who passes under the balance with Captain America’s bike in a film by Avengers, to Keanu Reeves /John Wick staging a duel on horseback against two sword-wielding hitmen. It’s still, Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible; Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan as 007; Matt Damon in one of the chapters of the saga of Jason Bourne: There are many motorbike stunts that have made the scenes of recent action movies livelier, but how many of them are plausible? The former MotoGP champion Casey Stoner he analyzes them one by one in the video below, which goes back in history to the mythical leap of the fence of Steve McQueen in The Great Escape …



THE CASEY YOU DON’T EXPECT Precise and technical enough, Casey’s comment leaves you speechless. Not so much when he points out that to start a motorcycle you need the key (see Carrie-Ann Moss / Trinity in Matrix Reloaded), that to make stubble and wheelies you brake worse and you don’t go faster, or that in reality a Harley Davidson would fall apart if Arnold Schwarzenegger / Terminator jumped us off the embankment into the dry Los Angeles River bed, as seen in the film. What really amazes is … Casey Stoner’s gab. We are used to seeing him do things that are inconceivable even for the riders of the world championship themselves, with perhaps unrivaled control of the bike; but in the interviews and on the podium, the Australian ace has always appeared a little nonchalant, perhaps gagged by the communication managers. In this video he is breezy and likeable, as loose as a consummate talk show host. Could it be a special effect?