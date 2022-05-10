Casey White and Vicky White: The escaped inmate and the corrections officer who helped him escape are arrested in Indiana | News Univision United States

Jail employee Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White were arrested in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon, ending a 10-day manhuntLauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced.
Inmate Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County Deputy Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, were seen at a hotel and led the police on a car chasewhich ended in an accident, the sheriff said.
The chase occurred in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderbugh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White is in police custody and Vicky White is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officer’s condition is “very serious,” according to authorities.
The capture of the prisoner and the officer ends with a week of intense searching throughout the country, in investigations that involved the authorities of several states and the US Marshals. “This ends a very stressful week and a half,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. “And it ended the way we knew it would end: They are in custody.”
Singleton said that the authorities found the whereabouts of the fugitives thanks to an anonymous informant. Police had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. Alabama Governor Kay Yvey had offered an additional $5,000 each.
The sheriff assured that the couple would be transferred to Alabama, where Casey White “will never see the light of day again,” he said at the press conference on Monday. Referring to Vicky White, Singleton wished the officer well. “I hope she survives this. I don’t know the extent of her injuries, but I hope she survives. We wish Vicky no harm in terms of her health or well-being, but she has some answers to give us.. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to get those answers,” she commented.
Although at first the authorities feared that the prisoner had forced the officer to escape, the first investigations discovered that both, who they are not related despite sharing a surname, maintained a supposed “special relationship” for two years. The prisoners told the authorities that she treated the prisoner in a special wayaccused of murder, and even gave him extra food, among other privileges.
The officer, who had had “exemplary behavior” throughout her career, warned that her last day would be the same day that she disappeared.
On the morning of Friday, April 29, the authorities determined that the couple left the detention center and that Vicky White had waited until there were no other agents to drive Casey White alone, thus ignoring the protocol that required that Two people will escort the inmate at all times.
Casey White and Vicky White: a “well thought out and calculated” escape
When staff from the detention center tried to contact her, they discovered that she had turned off her phone. Vicki White, who divorced in 1991 after a three-year marriage in which he had no childrenhad disappeared with the prisoner Casey White, whom the authorities described from the first day as “extremely dangerous”.
The escape was described by Lauderdale County authorities as “well thought out and calculated.” After leaving the patrol in the parking lot of a shopping center, the officer and the prisoner moved in a Ford truck that they would later leave in Tennessee.
Casey White’s lawyer had warned this Monday that his client was acting “under impulse”, according to the AL.com report, and also added that the prisoner’s mental health and addiction history could endanger his life and that of his companion.
Casey White was arrested in December 2015 for carrying out, in a single day, two carjackings, a home invasion and multiple shootings in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee that left a woman injured. In 2020, confessed to stabbing Connie Jane Ridgeway to death59, also in 2015.
New charges against Vicky White
The authorities had said this Monday that Vicky White, in addition to facing charges for having helped a prisoner escape, will also have to answer for crimes such as identity theft and document forgeryaccording to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Police suspect that Vicky White used false identities to make it difficult for authorities to locate her. Singleton said the official used an alias to purchase at least one vehicle before helping Casey White escape and disappearing with him.
Sheriff Wedding said authorities in Indiana had recovered at least one gun in the pursuit. Vicky White had bought an AR-15 and a shotgun before she disappeared, plus she was carrying the 9mm pistol she used for her job.