Cash as a gift, must they be declared? Here’s how it works

The rule of reasonableness applies. For small amounts in cash, especially if not transiting on a current account, the tax authorities will tend not to move. But beware of big figures.

A habit more than a tradition. But still a fairly rooted custom in our country. Like every year, the Christmas holidays will also bring a breath of mutual aid. Which, as often happens, will result in gifts… in cash. Nothing strange except that, in recent months, the grip of the tax authorities on money transactions has become more stringent. An attention that, clearly, will not focus on the exchange of small sums but which will focus the spotlight on the higher ones. This means that if you want to help a child in difficult economic conditions to sustain a high expense, you will have to take into account the rules on deposits and withdrawals.

From 1 January 2022, the limit for cash payments will drop from the current € 1,999.99 to € 999.99. This, in a nutshell, will lead to an even more limited threshold for those who want to make some donations. Not respecting the limits, in fact, could lead to extremely heavy penalties, between 1,000 and 5,000 euros. Generally, the problem does not arise when the money is confined to the house and spent when necessary. If anything, the problems could arise when you decide to pay it into a current account.

Cash, watch out for gifts: what the tax authorities do

Once again, the topic of traceability is back. In fact, by paying the money into the bank, the tax authorities will notice the credit on the current account and, if the amount is suspicious, it could ask the account holder for an account. The sums must always be justified and, consequently, subject to taxation in the case of potential taxable money. It is true that, as mentioned, the tax authorities especially keep an eye on large movements. Although in reality there is no limit amount below which tax controls are not initiated by default. Following a criterion of reasonableness, however, in the event of a move involving a few hundred (if not tens) of euros, the tax office will tend not to intervene.

Cash paid in large amounts, on the other hand, greatly shift the balance. Whether this is paid all together or on a regular basis every month. Even a payment of 300 euros, constant every 30 days, would arouse the attention of the Revenue Agency. The common misconception, regarding Christmas, leads one to believe that the classic “envelope” with a few tens of euros may be subject to taxation. In reality, small amounts do not need to be declared. This was established by the AdE itself (circular no. 3/2018), it being understood that the “modest value” indicated by the legislation is not specified numerically. Everything is based on the economic conditions of the donor and the recipient: if the sum in question does not shift the balance in favor or against the two, it can be considered “moderate”. If, on the other hand, the amount is of a certain amount, perhaps higher than € 1,999.99, you can opt for a bank transfer. And here, clearly specify how it is a donation.