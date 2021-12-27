Cash ceiling, from January it drops from 2 thousand to 1000 euros. Only from 2023 the penalties for those who do not accept payments with the pos

Squeeze on arrival on cash payments. From 1 January, as required by the 2020 tax decree, the ceiling will drop from the current ones 2 thousand to One thousand Euro. With the new year, therefore, we will return to the level set in 2011 by Save Italy decree and then raised from 2016 by the government Renzi, with the second result Bank of Italy to favor the illegal economy. The measure points to strengthen the fight against black and strategy cashless. Which, however, lost a piece with the abolition of cashback decided by the government Dragons, while they will start only from 2023 – after years of melina and as a result of an amendment by Stefano Fassina (Leu) e Rebecca Frassini (Lega) to the decree Recovery – the fines from 30 euros plus 4% of the transaction value for shopkeepers and professionals who refuse to accept the ATM or credit cards as forms of payment. It should be noted that the pos is already mandatory since 2014, as required by decree 179/2012. And from this year it has been raised to the 100% the tax credit which had been introduced by the Conte sui government fees for electronic payments charged to merchants who purchase, rent or use ad hoc cash registers.

Brothers of Italy during the examination of the budget law he lobbied to change the cash threshold upwards but the government made a wall. League And Come on Italy, always in favor of a softer regime, have not been able to make an axis with Giorgia Meloni’s party to guarantee the balance of the majority. Salvini and Berlusconi, however, in one of the latest talks, renewed their commitment to raise the spending limit.

Room for further changes before the arrival of the new year now there are no more: the maneuver in fact has yet to be examined by the Chamber but the text arrives at Montecitorio armored. The passage in committee and in the Chamber is announced to be formal, also because the definitive go-ahead will be collected within a whisker of the provisional exercise. Therefore, all the most important measures of the budget law of the Draghi government are confirmed: the new 4-rate personal income tax (23%, 25%, 35%, 43%) and together with the new ones deductions benefits more i medium-high incomes, the farewell to Irap for 835 thousand self-employed, the package against the dear energy which includes the possibility of spreading the bills in 10 installments. Then all renewed home bonus, from furniture to water, and above all 110% increased with the elimination of the 25 thousand euro Isee roof for owners of single-family houses. The parties, M5s in the lead, in the end have won over the government which also claims the reasons for its own opposition (material price increases and frauds, Draghi said at a press conference).

Changes to the last have arrived for the workers of the show business: the dowry in their favor that Parliament wanted to bring in 2022 from 20 to 70 million drops, after the findings of the Accounting Office, to 40 million. As many are planned for the following year. But it is not the only stake set by the guardians of the public accounts: the reduction of excise duty on beer is limited to next year (it will go from the current 2.99 euros per hectolitre and per degree-Plato to 2.94) and the compensation of one thousand euros for private sector employees is restricted to fragile workers who saw the disbursement of the indemnity interrupted by the INPS, after being put on sickness because they were unable to work in smart working.