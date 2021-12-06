Cash fines ready: what are the risks

It will take some time to get used to it, but it is better to start understanding immediately what to do and what not to do because you risk very high fines for those who do not respect the new rules. The new one will come into force on January 1st close on the contacts for which it will be an “illegal” to make payments in cash whose amount is greater than 999.99 euros and the limit (and any sanction) also applies to those who will receive these sums.

But let’s see better what it is.

The squeeze on cash

Law 157/2019 converting Legislative Decree 124 containing “Urgent provisions in tax matters and for non-postponable needs” introduced, in art. 18, a new threshold for the use of cash which has dropped from 2000 euros to one thousand euros: “starting from 1 July 2020 and until 31 December 2021, the prohibition referred to in paragraph 1 and the threshold referred to in paragraph 3 are referring to the figure of 2,000 euros. Starting from 1 January 2022, the aforementioned prohibition and the aforementioned threshold refer to the figure of 1,000 euros “.

In fact, according to the new restrictions, for any type of payment intended as a transfer of money between natural or legal persons, they cannot be used beyond the 999.99 euros in contact but you will have to proceed with traceable payments that provide documentary proof of the reasons for which the payment was made.

However, not only the purchases of goods or services such as the services of a professional (architect, accountant, lawyer, etc.) will be included, but also, for example, donations or loans to a family member that must be justified by making a payment with documentary proof of the reasons, such as a bank transfer.

A possible alternative is to do “a little and a little”, such as making a part of the payment in cash under the allowed amount and the remainder through wire transfers and the like. This is a novelty compared to what was previously foreseen and which therefore allows the mixed payments with which it is possible to pay for a good or a service partly in cash and partly with traceable means of payment.

What happens to withdrawals

As mentioned in a previous article de IlGiornale.It, the limit concerns payments but not withdrawals; therefore it will be lawful to go to the bank to withdraw (or even pay) amounts exceeding one thousand euros which, logically, cannot be spent together.

What is the risk

According to the provisions of law 157/2019: “For violations committed and contested from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021, the legal minimum, applicable pursuant to paragraph 1, is set at 2,000 euros. starting from January 1, 2022, the legal minimum, applicable pursuant to paragraph 1, is set at € 1,000. “

As written above, the new cash payment threshold must be respected not only by the payer but also by the recipient of the money. In practice, therefore, the envisaged sanction will be equal to the fixed ceiling of 1000 euros but the rule does not apply to freelancers or to anyone who does not report irregularities to the territorial directorates (ie the territorial offices of the Revenue Agency); these categories, in fact, risk much higher fines, ranging from a minimum of 3,000 euros up to a maximum of 15,000 euros.

Overall, therefore, the penalties provided I’m: