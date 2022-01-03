Cash, in addition to the new limit, a further obligation: who is penalized

The cash payment limit has dropped to 999.99 euros but this is not the only novelty introduced in 2022. Let’s find out another obligation and to whom it is aimed.

The Draghi government follows the hard line started by the Conte bis government for fight tax evasion lowering the limit on cash payments. From 1 January 2022 it is not possible to exceed the 999.99 euros. This obligation applies to all types of transition, including the payment of wages. In addition, another directive becomes a constraint with the new year. The reference is to the use of the POS or rather to the possibility for every citizen to request the use of electronic means in order to pay any amount, as well a few coins. Merchants, therefore, will not be able to refuse to charge for coffee with an ATM.

Cash, bills and more: the thrilling news of January

Cash, new limit and new rules

The transfer of cash that can take place between natural or legal persons must take into account the limit of one thousand euros. A donation, a salary, a gift to a child or grandchild must necessarily remain below the ceiling set by the Government if you want to make the transition using cash. If you exceed the limit, you will need to make a bank transfer, sign a check or, in general, use an electronic means of payment and traceable.

Cash, whoever commits these mistakes from January will be a tax evader: very severe penalties

As for the deposits and withdrawals in the bank, however, no changes are expected with the new year. The amount may exceed one thousand euros but it is still necessary to pay attention to the movements made for not make the tax authorities suspicious and trigger the controls.

A new obligation for traders

The general context of the fight against tax evasion requires merchants to have new directives on payments and, specifically, a obligation to refer to. In addition to the possession of the POS, the duty to use it is also introduced for transitions of minimal amount. The customer will be able to pay a few coins with the ATM and the merchant will not be able to refuse the payment.

Despite some objections raised by some parties, the majority of the government expressed itself in favor of the new directives, thus marking a return to the Monti government with the Save Italy Decree. The intent is to track all the various financial movements to more easily detect money laundering and to combat tax evasion.

Who does the government’s choice penalize?

In 2011 the results obtained were not encouraging. The evasion did not stop despite the lowering of the limit on the use of cash. Perplexities, then, arise in relation to the difficult economic period that our nation is experiencing. Production activities will slow down due to the reduction and traders are raising a cry of alarm.

The provision is purely Italian and only 12 other countries of the European Union have adopted this limit. The EU has warned of the difficulties that could arise in relation to the competition from internal markets and consumers will lose. The most vulnerable citizens, without a bank account or digital skills, for example, will suffer a severe blow from the lowering of the cash limit while the tax evaders continue to play their game and they will adapt to the use of digital to carry out scams and deceptions.