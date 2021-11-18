Cash limit, what really changes in 2022? The opinion of the experts

The challenge of traceability passes from the progressive reduction of cash. But beware, not all checks are fiscal. Here is the situation.

From 2022 it will change a lot in relation to cash. Technically little in reality, given that the threshold for cash payments will simply be lowered by 1,000 euros, from 1,999.99 to 999.99 euros. A reduction apparently irrelevant for the average citizen but which, to a large extent, represents nothing more than one of the many steps in the direction of traceability and tax transparency. However, it may be a less elastic transition than it seems. And not because the cash limit is not a good anti-tax evasion solution, but because of the inherent difficulty in understanding to what extent, indeed, it concerns us closely.

Not only withdrawals but also payments to current accounts will be given special attention. The goal is determine the provenance of too high sums of money. That is why, as we have mentioned, not even Christmas presents will be exempt from scrutiny. In the sense that, if for the Holidays you were to choose to help a child economically at a large expense, the classic ticket with cash could attract attention for a control, if not fiscal at least regarding possible illegal activities. For this reason, the passage to the new limits is holding the bench even among experts.

Cash limit: what really changes according to the technicians

But be careful, because as often happens there are unclear gray areas. The experts of the site Laleggepertutti.it, therefore try to clear up some clouds, especially with regard to fiscal controls. Which, according to the law, will not be able to shoot at any time but only in some particular circumstances. For example, it should be remembered that the limit on cash withdrawals exists only in relation to companies and entrepreneurs. For all the others the normative principle applies that it also allows you to empty your current account without incurring verification by the Revenue Agency. The problem is triggered when the cash is paid. A very high figure, in fact, is either justified by a tax return (because it is a presumed income) or it will have to be explained in the tax assessment. In this sense, it must be demonstrated that the sum derives from tax-free or already taxed income.

READ ALSO >>> Stop the cash, the eye of the tax authorities: not even gifts are saved

Beware again, though. The limit on withdrawals is true that theoretically does not exist but it is also true that the maximum limit on cash payments does exist. For this reason, the experts explain, when more than 1,000 euros are withdrawn, the bank can carry out an assessment of the destination and, at that point, a justification will be needed, with the risk of sanctions in the event that the money were destined. for example, to the payment of a single supplier. This is because, of course, the payment limit would be violated. As mentioned, however, checks will not be triggered directly by the Revenue Agency. A report to the Financial Intelligence Unit will be mandatory for the total withdrawals in the same month, exceeding 10 thousand euros, in order to monitor illegal activities. A less bleak picture than expected.