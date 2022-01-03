Cash payment, everything changes from today

As expected, the rules for cash payments have changed since the beginning of 2022. Here’s what happens now

As already anticipated in many of our articles, 2022 opens with numerous changes on the economic front. News that will directly involve Italian taxpayers and some of their frequent habits, including the use of coins And banknotes.

From January 1st 2022, in fact, the rules for the Cash. Italians will therefore have to pay the utmost attention during their payments, respecting the limit set by the Government. Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s how the rules for paying in cash change

The new year has brought great changes and modifications that will impact theeconomy of our country. In fact, Italian families will see it coming numerous news as the increase in bills and the modification of the rules for the Cash.

READ ALSO -> PENSIONS, HOW MUCH MONEY WILL YOU REALLY TAKE IN JANUARY

However, the changes that will affect Italians starting from 2022 will not only be higher expenses and increased rules. In fact, there will also be aid provided for those families most in difficulty, such as theuniversal single check for the children.

Changes, therefore, to which it will be necessary to pay close attention in order to verify the requirements necessary and the rules to adapt to. Among the latter, there are the new ones restrictions which relate to payment in cash.

It will change the limit threshold which regulates the use of cash. The new threshold therefore passes from 2 thousand euros to One thousand Euro. In fact, this will be the maximum figure that can be spent on a single payment with the use of coins or banknotes.

Therefore, the cash cap for those payments to individuals or companies. Of course, if you want to use larger amounts you can, as long as you use a method of traceable payment, such as bank transfers, debit cards and credit cards.

The change in the cash payment threshold is a move to try to counter, or otherwise limit, thetax evasion. A maneuver considered by many to be useless and in any case not very effective but which, in any case, will affect the daily life of many Italians.

READ ALSO -> CITIZENSHIP INCOME IN JANUARY, PAYMENT DATES

They are in fact foreseen sanctions administrative for those freelancers or traders who will decide to reject payment by credit or debit card. Citizens, in fact, must be able to pay any amount with these traceable systems.