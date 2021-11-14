Cash payments, change from January. The new rates on electronic payments: the receipt lottery also changes

From 1 January 2022 everything changes. From this date it will no longer be possible to pay more than one thousand euros in cash for any type of purchase. We therefore go from the current € 2,000 to € 1,000. This was decided by the tax decree linked to the 2020 budget law that was passed by the old government, the one led by Giuseppe Conte. It is a new, yet another in reality, close to the cash ceiling. Italy, and this is the real problem, is in 25th place (out of 27) for the number of card transactions per capita. Too little. Italians are not used to paying with credit or debit cards and one of the measures that was designed to spur them was precisely that of the Cashback, later rejected by the Draghi government. The numbers speak of 81 transactions against an annual average of 146 (relative to 2020 data).

The receipt lottery

Having filed the Cashback, the Mef, to encourage digital payments, would like to simplify the receipt lottery that has not had some success among merchants, especially among smaller shops where, “in the face of 5.9 million codes issued to 4.7 million users, the operators who have transmitted the lottery data are only 26.8 per cent of the total, ”the ministry said. In reality, large retailers have adapted, explains Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, smaller retailers have not, also taking advantage of the “absence of sanctions”. The goal now is to develop ad hoc software to be installed directly on the telematic cash registers in order to allow extraction in real time.

The other measures

But there are also other measures such as the increase in the tax credit on commissions paid by merchants for the use of Pos from July 2021 to June 30 2022. It goes from 30 to 100 percent. Then there is the tax credit on the purchase, rental and use of basic Pos devices or for Pos evolved from 2022. In the first case, the tax credit is due, up to a limit of 160 euros, to whom, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, purchases, rents or uses instruments that allow forms of electronic payment connected to the instruments for the electronic storage and telematic transmission of payment data. In the second case, however, the maximum spending limit rises to 320. The data on the use of Pos, however, are comforting: in the last 10 years the number of electronic payment devices has risen by 139 percent. These are 3.6 million machines installed against over 75 million cards in circulation in our country. Finally, in 2021 there was an acceleration in the use of these devices even among small and medium-sized enterprises and among professionals. According to some studies, the last one is that of Accenture, cash runs out by 2030.

