Cash payments, threshold of one thousand euros from January and fines of up to 15 thousand

Starting from January 1, 2022, new rules for cash payments: only amounts that do not exceed the threshold of 999.99 euros can be paid and very high fines are foreseen for violators. The aim is to reduce the use of cash as much as possible and this is the fifth change to the “cash ceiling” in ten years.

Cash limits, you change

We therefore go from the current 2,000 to only 1,000 euros. All payments below this threshold can also be made with cash, while the others must be made by traceable means.

Cash limits and ATM withdrawals

There are no repercussions on the limits as regards the withdrawals of cash and as regards the deposits of money into your current account. It is therefore possible, even after 1 January 2022, to withdraw 1,500 euros at the ATM without risking anything because it is not part of the passage of money from one person to another as the sum originally always belongs to the same person. There is no risk even in paying money into your current account, for example you can receive various cash payments of less than 1,000 euros and then pay even 2 or 3,000 euros into your account.

Cash limits, penalties

Starting from 1 January, anyone who makes a payment with cash beyond the limit set will incur a penalty whose minimum applicable is equal to the amount set as the maximum ceiling for cash payments, i.e. 1,000 euros. This rule does not apply to freelancers, or to those who fail to report any irregularities to the local offices of the Revenue Agency who risk much heavier fines, ranging from a minimum of 3,000 euros up to a maximum of 15,000 euros. . In summary, the penalties are: minimum 1,000 euros for transgressions in general (while until 31 December 2021 the penalty is two thousand euros); fine of 5,000 euros for violations of an amount exceeding 250,000 euros; whoever does not communicate the irregularity, being obliged to do so, pays a fine of between 3 thousand and 15 thousand euros.

