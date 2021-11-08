Cash, so the Giallorossi bring us back to the “Monti quota”

It will be a return to the past what will happen from 1 January 2022: the limit not to be exceeded for transactions with i cash it will drop further from the current 2 thousand euros to one thousand, all the fault of the measures introduced by the Giallorossi government that make Italy fall back by more than 10 years.

Here is the “Monti quota”

What is about to happen, in fact, is linked to the Conte-bis 2020 tax decree which had already lowered the maximum ceiling a few months ago (1 July), bringing it from three thousand to two thousand euros: within six months another important scissor kick to incentivize the use of credit and debit cards and discourage payment with much-loved cash. Why is this a return to the past? Simple, the jump back is exactly 11 years when with the “save Italy” decree of Mario Monti the ceiling on cash transactions was raised to one thousand euros. The problem is atavistic: if it is true that electronic transactions considerably reduce the possibility of illegal payments and tax evasion, cash still remains the preferred method of payment for Italians, so much so that our country is in the penultimate place in EU for the number of card transactions per capita (81 against an average of 146, almost half).

Not only that: numerous studies indicate that the cash problem is actually a false problem to combat tax evasion and fraud, it is not scientifically proven that a reduced use improves this aspect, but Conte and the grillini are fixed (as for the citizenship income) that it is necessary to implement this system. From here, further proof is the closure of hundreds of ATMs that make money unavailable, at least in small Italian towns.

An anti-evasion plan

Governments have always been on the subject of evasion divided between for and against: the latter category has always stressed that the lower circulation of cash does not favor social inclusion and does not act as a driving force for the economy. With Renzi, on the other hand, there was the opposite passage, that is from one thousand to 3 thousand euros of monetary transitions which, however, had the effect of seeing the irregular economy in Italy grow by 0.5 points. “ All other things being equal, a 1% increase in the use of cash translates into an increase of between 0.8% and 1.8% in the hidden value added “, affirm al Sole24Ore the analysts Michele Giammatteo, Stefano Iezzi and Roberta Zizza. To avoid the “submerged”, as we are busy on Giornale.it, it is also thought to eliminate banknotes from 500 Euros and drop from 10 thousand to 5 thousand euros “ the European limit on the circulation of cash included in the anti-money laundering package “, the authors point out. More studies, however, have already shown that cash limits are not enough to stop tax evasion.

Goodbye to cashback

The flop of cashback, among other things, it says it all about the incentives for electronic payments, so much so that it is not even contained in the next budget maneuver, suspended by the Draghi government last summer. No partial reimbursement on purchases, therefore, after the reduction of the issuance of receipts by 11% with a cost of 1.5 billion per semester. Different speech for the lottery of receipts which, according to the Mef data, only one in four shopkeepers has transmitted the lottery data. This method should be reviewed and adjusted to facilitate its use.

The government is doing everything to incentivize merchants to increase payments with the Pos so much so that the tax credit was raised (from 30% to 100%) on commissions until June 30, 2022. And then two “tax credits” on the purchase, rental and use of devices were also established, the first for those defined as “standard” and the second for “smart” Pos but only from 2022. In short, everything is done to discourage the use of paper cash and coins: will that be enough?