Cash withdrawal at the pharmacy: how the innovative project works

Cash withdrawal is a reality, an innovative project that will make it possible to carry out a purely banking operation away from banks

Keeping up with the times it is the key not to get lost in the dense jungle of news and changes to which we are often subjected. For several months, we citizens have been informed of the Government’s intention of reduce until the number of ATMs is completely eliminated for cash withdrawals. Banking chains are decreasing as are ATMs in the area of ​​residence. The fight against tax evasion is changing our reality and we are being asked to adapt to change, quickly. This is the context in which an experimental project was born, a service called Pharmacash. We are in Umbria, but it could soon spread to the rest of the Italian regions.

Farmacash, how the pharmacy pick-up service works

The Umbria Region has decided to tackle the decrease in bank branches and ATMs by activating on an experimental basis the Farmacash project. The idea is to install cash dispensers in pharmacies. This opportunity would allow the reality of the pharmacy to be experienced in an alternative way and would allow the citizen to carry out the usual operation of withdrawal of your money. Consequently, in pharmacies one could not only receive change but also get cash dispensed.

The project was started in Umbria but the intention is to extend it to other Italian municipalities, in twenty pharmacies in central Italy. The positive outcome of the trial could lead to the activation of Farmacash throughout the national territory.

How Farmacash was born

Farmacash was born in Umbria, one of the regions most affected by debancarization. From 2016 to 2020 throughout Italy they decreased 6.9% of ATMs while the branches decreased 19.1%. As many as 2,800 municipalities no longer have a counter from which to withdraw cash, a situation that creates great discomfort among residents. Many people entered pharmacies asking if it was possible to withdraw money. Hence the idea of ​​a project that separates cash withdrawal points from banks to transfer them to pharmacies. Farmacash is being implemented thanks to the start up Innovacash srl in Perugia. If the initiative is successful, in the pharmacy it will soon be possible not only to buy drugs but also to request the disbursement of cash and, why not, pay the bills.