Cash withdrawal, everything has changed. And now you can lose a lot of money

As of January 1, 2022, the rules relating to cash withdrawals will change. You can lose a lot of money

With the arrival of the new year, major changes are expected in terms of regulations and limits in our economy. In fact, there will be new thresholds foruse of cash And limitations for what concern ATM.

From January 1st 2022, in fact, the rules on what are some of our daily habits have changed, such as cash withdrawal and the payment in coins or banknotes. It is therefore important to know what these limits are and how much money you could lose if you do not respect them.

Here are the rules on cash withdrawals

The beginning of 2022 will be marked as the change of some standards that will directly impact on our daily life. This is the payment in coins and banknotes and del cash withdrawal. The new threshold set for “hand” payment is € 999.99, a measure taken to try to counteract thetax evasion.

As regards, however, the cash withdrawal, i will increase checks for those cash withdrawals “suspicious“. The credit institutions, in fact, will begin to “investigate” in cases of withdrawals of very high amounts of cash.

If the sum withdrawn, in fact, it should turn out too high, the bank may ask the customer for clarification. In this case, the citizen will have to fill in aself-declaration in which he explains the destination of the cash. The sanctions they can go to € 1,000 to a maximum of € 50,000.

On the front of the Cash, it is important to know that there is a limit if we want to buy or pay for a service or product in banknotes or coins. In fact, from January 1st, we can make cash payments up to € 999.99, a threshold not to be exceeded, otherwise sanctions would be incurred.

However, the limit of one thousand euros does not apply to i ATM withdrawals. In fact, it is possible to withdraw cash beyond that threshold, for example an amount of € 2,000. the important thing, however, is that the figure that exceeds the threshold is not used for make a cash payment more than € 999.9.

It is very important to keep this threshold in mind, as they are expected to be heavy sanctions for those who do not respect the rules. Both those who pay in cash over the € 999.99 threshold and those who receive the money are punishable From law.

Compared to 2021, when the minimum penalty was € 2,000, the figure drops to € 1,000. It is also important to remember that, in the event of a bank transfer exceeding € 999.99, it is necessary to prove that it is a donation or compensation. In fact, both of these forms of income are tax free.