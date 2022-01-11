Cashback, 2022 begins with great news: it can be done. Those who make purchases with payment cards can have a return

In a complicated period like the one that Italians have been experiencing for two years now, it is difficult to fish for good news in the world of economics and savings. The introduction of the Cashback bonus with which 2021 had opened and which accompanied us until June.

By now we know we can no longer rely on it but luckily there are also some alternatives. Because public and private have understood the potential of cashback well and have decided to keep it alive with some alternative and also very interesting initiatives.

A concrete example comes from Postepay which for some time launched the program ‘Cashback Business‘. A concrete possibility of obtaining a partial refund of the money spent in payments, with a very clear program.

The program is confidential exclusively to the owners Postepay Evolution Business or Postepay Business Debit Card and membership is automatic, at no additional cost. There payback percentage it is not very high but still interesting: we are talking about 0.5 per cent of expenditure.

Cashback is automatically credited when the cumulative threshold of 5 euros is reached and in any case every quarter, regardless of the cumulative amount. Furthermore, after each transaction, the cashback is credited to the amount actually debited and which is not subsequently reversed.

The other interesting aspect is related to the fact that ‘Cashback Business’ will be valid not only in physical stores, but also for online purchases. and the only operations not contemplated are top-up of prepaid cards, transfer of funds, payments at the post office and payments relating to certain product categories that are listed on the Poste Italiane website).